5th International Welding Congress and Weld India 2020 held in Navi Mumbai concludes with a high note

The IIW-India's Mumbai Chapter organised fifth International Welding Congress and 13th Weld India Exhibition of the country in association with the International Institute of Welding held during February 06 to 09, 2020, in Navi Mumbai received a highly encouraging response in terms of participation by exhibitors and the visitors.

Suresh Agrawal - Treasurer, IIW Mumbai and Keyur Sanghvi - Chairman, Exhibition Committee, IIW at IC 2020 in Navi Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The IIW-India's Mumbai Chapter organised fifth International Welding Congress and 13th Weld India Exhibition of the country in association with the International Institute of Welding held during February 6 to 09, 2020, in Navi Mumbai received a highly encouraging response in terms of participation by exhibitors and the visitors. "Three day long 13th Weld India Exhibition inaugurated by Sanjay Kedia - VP (Head Maintenance), Tata Steel, Dough Luciani President - International Institute of Welding, Chris Small Borne - IIW Australia, Keyur Sanghvi - Chairman of Exhibition Committee, Weld India and Parimal Biswas - President IIW India saw the visitors coming from across the country and even abroad," informed Nimesh Chinoy - Vice Chairman of Exhibition Committee, IIW & MD - SigmaWeld, Electronics Devices Worldwide Pvt Ltd, while commenting on the opening of WeldIndia 2020

"The Weld India 2020 was aimed at providing visitors with exposure on par with the best in Global Welding & Fabrication Technology proved to be beneficial for Indian fabricators, scientists, welding professionals and students alike," he added. "The exhibition with over 75 stalls in different sizes had the participation of some of the biggies in the welding sector. Some of the prominent ones were: Voestalpine Bohler Welding India, Ador Welding Ltd, Kailaji Alloys, Mehta Sanghvi & Co, Callington Haven Australia, Nitty Gritty Srl - Italy, OMCA Srl - Italy, Walter Shnorrer - Denmark and Electronics Devices Worldwide," said Keyur Sanhavi - Director at Mehta Sanghvi & Company, while throwing light on exhibitor participants.

Weld India 2020, an exhibition of leading welding equipment and consumable, showcased cutting edge technology never seen before in India. Weld India 2020 also showcased new generation automated welding technology which integrates with the production lines reducing power consumption and the welding time by up to 50 per cent, enabling savings of 20 per cent to 30 per cent in average welding costs and recovery of investment in a short span of around 40 months. Expo also showcased the latest technologies that have developed globally to meet the challenges and the participation of various Industries and the Training Institute gave an opportunity to thousands of industrial visitors and the delegates to understand the new techniques that can be used to reduce the gap in the needs of the skill development.

"Industries were benefited largely by associating with the conferences held for 3 days, as over 150 Technical papers were presented and an opportunity was created by The IIW India to the Indian Industries by bringing over 250 highly experienced persons from all over the world to interact with the Indian Industries so that The Indian Government Mission of Make In India is achieved at all levels," said Suresh Agrawal - Treasurer at IIW, Mumbai & MD of Shree Kailaji Alloys Pvt Ltd, while informing about IC 2020 held simultaneously with WeldIndia Expo. "With an overwhelming response we received at this expo, we all at The Indian Institute of Welding are encouraged to take our next exhibitions to still greater heights," further added Agrawal.

