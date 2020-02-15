Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as coronavirus dampens optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 01:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 00:53 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as coronavirus dampens optimism

Wall Street edged lower on Friday as uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus epidemic and downbeat economic data put a damper on investor sentiment. While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were down only modestly, the industrials-heavy Dow suffered a larger decline.

Having see-sawed through much of the week as buyers took breathers between record index highs, all three major U.S. stock averages were set to head into the holiday weekend having posted their second consecutive weekly advances. The coronavirus, now called Covid-19, has claimed 1,380 lives and infected 63,851 according to Chinese authorities.

Still, Chinese factories and businesses are slowly coming back online, giving market participants a glimmer of hope that the economic effects of the epidemic, which has rattled world markets and disrupted supply chains, would be limited and near-term. "The end of this is out there at some point and that gives support to the market knowing this is going to be a temporary issue for the global economy," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "It's a terrible humanitarian issue, but at some point this goes away."

Indeed, in a recent Reuters survey of 40 economists, the respondents see China's economy in the current quarter suffering its slowest growth since the financial crisis, but believe the downturn will be short-lived if the outbreak is contained. "There's a lot of uncertainty about the impact of the virus on the first quarter," Ghriskey added. "There isn't much clarity on that at this point."

On the economics front, lackluster retail sales and industrial production data appeared to justify the U.S. Federal Reserve's wait-and-see stance regarding its accommodative monetary policy, reiterated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week in Washington. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.31 points, or 0.43%, to 29,297, the S&P 500 lost 5.97 points, or 0.18%, to 3,367.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.85 points, or 0.15%, to 9,697.12.

Seven of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were in the red, with energy shares falling the most. Winners were led by defensive real estate and utilities stocks.

Fourth-quarter reporting season is chugging along, with 387 companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 77.4% have surprised Street expectations to the upside, according to Refinitiv data. NVIDIA Corp jumped 6.9% after the chipmaker's beat-and-raise earnings report, even as it forecast a $100 million hit from the coronavirus.

Online travel services platform Expedia Inc surged by 11.7% after the online travel services company forecast strong quarterly core earnings despite uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 virus. EBay Inc gained 2.3% after providing better-than-expected current-quarter profit guidance.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.45-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 63 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 120 new highs and 50 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries.In a wide-ranging interview with Re...

Browns' Garrett reiterates Rudolph used racial slur

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reiterated this week that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at him prior to the melee at the end of the game between the teams in November. He called me the N-w...

Amarinder honours families of 34 martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Friday honoured families of 34 martyrs, who laid down their lives to uphold the countrys unity and integrity. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in wh...

UPDATE 1-Lawyer Avenatti convicted for trying to extort Nike

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented. The brash lawyer was all but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020