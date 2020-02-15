Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up with positive chipmaker forecast, oil gains for the week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 03:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 03:53 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up with positive chipmaker forecast, oil gains for the week

Global stock markets rose slightly on Friday as investors bet on a lull in proliferation of the coronavirus, while oil prices registered their first weekly gain since early January. Wall Street climbed late in the session following a CNBC report, citing sources, that the White House was considering a tax incentive for Americans to buy stocks.

Investors were still trying to gauge the economic fallout of China's coronavirus outbreak, with Chinese health authorities reporting more than 5,000 new cases on Friday. "You saw some late program trading," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. The stock market "has met every attempt to sell it off with more (buying), and the hope of some of the people buying late is that the news on the virus would be muted for the three days, and that with three days' time, there will be just a little less anxiousness about it."

The U.S. market will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day. A recent Reuters poll showed the world's second-biggest economy will grow at its slowest pace in the current quarter since the financial crisis, but the downturn will be short-lived if the outbreak is contained.

Some investors said they thought the economic impact of the outbreak would not be as deep as feared, with some also noting the spread beyond China has not been as rapid as feared. "Investors are definitely keeping an eye on how much the coronavirus is spreading and where it spreads to. It still remains the biggest risk going forward," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.06%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.23 points, or 0.09%, to 29,398.08, the S&P 500 gained 6.22 points, or 0.18%, to 3,380.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.21 points, or 0.2%, to 9,731.18.

Chipmaker Nvidia late Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street expectations. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.13%.

Oil prices rose more than1% on the day and posted their first weekly gain since early January amid hopes demand will rebound. Brent crude rose 98 cents, or 1.74%, to settle at $57.32 a barrel. It rose 5.23% since last Friday, its first weekly increase in six weeks. U.S. crude futures gained 63 cents, or 1.23%, to settle at $52.05. The weekly rise was 3.44%.

In currency markets, the dollar index rose 0.09%, with the euro down 0.09% to $1.083. But concerns about growth in the eurozone are expected to keep weighing on the single currency.

U.S. Treasury yields declined as investors bought safe-haven government debt ahead of the long holiday weekend after soft retail sales data. U.S. Commerce Department data showed U.S. consumer spending appeared to have slowed further in January, with sales at clothing stores declining by the most since 2009, which could raise concerns about the economy's ability to continue its moderate expansion.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.5883%, from 1.617% late on Thursday. In the precious metals market, U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,586.40.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on: (Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Ross Kerber in Boston, and Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Jane Merriman, Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Draisaitl, Oilers out to continue playoff march against Panthers

The Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers and a superstar on Saturday. No, not that superstar. Not Connor McDavid, who at age 23 already twice has led the NHL in points.McDavid, who has 30 goals and 81 points in 55 games, is out du...

Registration open for tickets to Bryant memorial service

The Los Angeles Lakers opened registration Friday for anybody wishing to purchase tickets to attend the Feb. 24 memorial service in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center. Titled Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gian...

Soccer-Wright-Phillips joins LA FC, West Ham's Reid at Kansas City on loan

Forward Bradley Wright-Phillips has been signed by Major League Soccers Los Angeles FC after seven seasons with the New York Red Bulls, LAFC said on Friday. Meanwhile, English Premier League club West Ham Uniteds New Zealand defender Winsto...

Motor racing-Red Bull launch rebranded AlphaTauri F1 team

Red Bull presented AlphaTauri as their rebranded Toro Rosso Formula One team on Friday, with a new look but a familiar target for the season ahead. We must be within the first five in the constructors championship, declared team boss Franz ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020