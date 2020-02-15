Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Climate change opens up 'frontier' farmland, but at what cost to the planet?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 13:30 IST
ANALYSIS-Climate change opens up 'frontier' farmland, but at what cost to the planet?

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Feb 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya's livestock herders planting chilli peppers, Pakistan's mountain farmers rearing fish and tropical fruits in Sicily - farmers around the world are already shifting what they grow and breed to cope with rising temperatures and erratic weather.

In a few more decades, potatoes from the Russian tundra and corn from once-frigid areas of Canada could be added to the list as vast swathes of land previously unsuited to agriculture open up to farmers on a hotter planet. Climate change could expand farmland globally by almost a third, a study https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0228305 by international researchers found this week.

They examined which new areas may become suitable for growing 12 key crops including rice, sugar, wheat, oil palm, cassava and soy. "In a warming world, Canada's North may become our breadbasket of the future," the scientists wrote.

But, they warned, opening up new "agricultural frontiers" would also bring significant environmental threats, including a risk of increased planet-warming emissions from soils. In Canada, there is potential to at least double the country's farmland to 2 million square kilometres, thus doubling food production, said study co-author Krishna Bahadur KC, an adjunct professor at Canada's University of Guelph.

"This is the positive aspect," he said. Farming on the land identified in the study - more than half of which lies in Canada and Russia, with the rest including the mountains of Central Asia and North America's Rocky Mountains - could help feed the planet's growing population.

Today, one in nine people go to bed hungry, and the United Nations has said food production needs to increase by about 50% by 2050, when the global population is expected to reach nearly 10 billion. MARS NEXT?

Despite growing demand for food, environmental experts who were not involved in the study told the Thomson Reuters Foundation enlarging farmland could further accelerate climate change. Some of these frontier areas have the most carbon-rich soils, said Ronald Vargas, secretary of the Global Soils Partnership and a land management officer at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

"As soon as you start (farming) you will see emissions. So global warming will shoot up," he said, pointing to a map showing that Russia and Canada hold about a third of the world's organic carbon stock found in the top layer of fertile soil. Within a decade, half of that carbon could be released into the atmosphere if the land is cultivated, he warned.

The study, published in the science journal PLOS One, echoed that concern. If agriculture were allowed to extend into all areas identified, "there would be little chance" of meeting the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F) above pre-industrial levels, it said.

That, in turn, would generate "even more climate change for poor people in the developing world" who have done little to cause global warming, said Margarita Astralaga, head of the environment and climate division at the International Fund for Agricultural Development. Instead the answer lies with better management of existing arable land, including raising productivity in Africa, she said.

About four-fifths of African agriculture relies on rainfall, so extended droughts cripple food production, she noted, calling for solutions such as irrigation, soil conservation and reduction of food waste and spoilage. "We have millions of hectares that already are arable that we have destroyed... Do we go to Mars next?" she asked.

CAUTION URGED Agnes Kalibata, president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa and former Rwandan agricultural minister, also saw downsides to opening up more farmland.

She pointed to the devastating locust invasion in East Africa and a surge in malaria in parts of Africa as the climate gets hotter. "We can't... forget that in those areas where it's warming up, it's also warming up to be comfortable for insects that were not there before," she said.

Biodiversity loss could be "huge" too, added Kalibata, who was recently appointed special envoy for a U.N. summit on improving food systems slated for next year. As well as threatening global biodiversity hotspots, the study warned that extending farming to frontier areas could bring risks for indigenous people who often inhabit such land.

It called for government policies to "optimise food production, biodiversity and ecosystem services under climate change" rather than simply favouring agricultural expansion, as in the past. An environmentally aware approach could include protecting areas with carbon-rich soils or levying high carbon taxes on conversion of such land for farming, said co-author KC.

"We should proceed but we should move very, very cautiously and (be) mindful of the potential environmental impacts," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

U-19 World Cup star Jaiswal reveals reason behind his success in South Africa

Player of the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal, says practising on astro-turf pitches before the tournament helped him excel on the bouncy tracks in South Africa. Jaiswal was also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 400 runs in si...

Pak's action against terrorism just an eyewash ahead of FATF meet, say experts

The sentence to Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed days ahead of a key meeting of the Financial Action Task Force FATF in Paris is just an eyewash to delude the international community, say defence experts in New Delhi on Saturd...

50 people responsible for "Delhi nirman" to share stage with Kejriwal in his oath-taking event

Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for Delhi nirman will share stage with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said. He said these 50 people would include teache...

First suspected coronavirus case reported in Pak's Abbottabad

The first suspected case of the new strain of coronavirus was reported in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, involving a person who had recently returned from China -- the epicenter of the outbreak. The person, who hails from Gilgit-Baltista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020