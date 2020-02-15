Left Menu
Development News Edition

Environest JV with Biopipe of U.S.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 13:58 IST
Environest JV with Biopipe of U.S.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

Environest Global, promoted by a city based entrepreneur, P.K. Senthil Kumar, an MBA from U.K, has signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture with the U.S. based Biopipe Global Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lifequest World Corp to install patented onsite 100 per cent noiseless sludge free and odour free sewage waste treatment plant (STP) by various untapped users.

According to Mr. Senthil Kumar, the company is adopting highly efficient Turkish technology by installing pre-fabricated indigenously assembled set even in small area. This would enable the user to avoid high cost installation of RCC structures to place STP unit. It will also enable easy maintenance, Mr. Senthil said. This STP is capable of delivering nearly equal to potable water which can be used for irrigation and cleaning purposes.

Targets Rs. 100 cr. turnover Commenting on the scope of business, Mr. Senthil Kumar said, "Environest had chalked out a well laid plan to achieve a business of Rs. 100 crore in the first 3 years by targeting various institutions, industries, hotels, hospitals, residential and Commercial complexes and Labour camps."

“The company has already successfully installed a 30 Kilo litres per day (KLD) for Hotel Pratap Plaza, Chennai and a 20 KLD system for Hotel Darling Classic, Vellore. Negotiations are underway for setting up STP with Hotel Dolphin, Vizag, Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, GRT group of hotels, Pan India, Novel Tech Park, Bangalore and Vygyan University, Guntur which is expected to fructify in the coming months,” he added.

With the encouragement for waste water management both by the Central and State Governments and more focus on protecting agricultural land, the company will not find any difficulty in mobilising capital besides his own contribution. The Finance Minister in her recent budget has allocated about Rs. 2.3 lakh crore towards irrigation, rural development, and for processing waste water.

"The Indian market has immense potential. Ernst & Young (E&Y) study shows, there is scope for expansion of business to the tune of $130 billion by 2030. According national association of business economics (NABE), the world market for waste-water treatment plant is expected to rise from $62 billion in 2012 to about $112 billion by 2022. Wastewater management, in particular, is emerging as a key thrust area. Of which only about 60 per cent was tapped for industrial applications and 26 per cent for domestic STP," Mr. Senthil Kumar said.

“As a responsible citizen of this planet, the main vision is to protect ground water by making the environment pollution free and the need of the hour is to reuse the waste water for various applications such as industrial, commercial and residential purposes especially during the time of drought to have uninterrupted agricultural cultivation,” Mr. Senthil said.

“Environest is the first company to have this kind of technology in India. We develop and implement holistic solutions to improve resource efficient and create a social benefit. Environest’s vision is to create a better tomorrow from today,” he added.

“We are extremely pleased with Environest’s ability to not only overcome initial hurdles but also their ability to assemble, install and commission a plant with limited involvement from our side. We are now very confident that this will allow us to scale up our operations in a short span of time,” said Enes Kutluca, CEO, Biopipe.

According to industry estimates, Indians on average use 120 to 125 litres (33 gallons) of water daily, about half of this are wastewater. By using treatment plant, the processed water has a potential to generate 940 MW power.

The Planning Commission, in its 12th Five Year Plan, for the period ending in 2017, has said that an investment of $26.5 billion is required to provide safe water to all Indians. The wastewater treatment and the reuse will be the most exciting area for future growth.

As per the data of UN, at least 1.8 billion people globally use contaminated water for drinking purposes, and more than 80 per cent of animal and human wastewater is directly discharged into rivers or the sea without eliminating the pollution content.

For more information, please visit www.LifeQuestCorp.com/www.biopipe.co and www.environestglobal.com.

Image: Mr. Enes Kutluca, CEO, Biopipe Global Corp and Mr. Senthil Kumar, MD, Environest Global launches the World's first biological noiseless sludge free and odour free sewage waste treatment plant

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-More China coronavirus cases, deaths; US urges citizens off ship

More than 2,600 new cases of a coronavirus have been confirmed in China with deaths up by 143, health officials said on Saturday, as the United States urged its citizens to leave a virus-struck cruise ship under quarantine in Japan.China is...

Defamation case: Delhi court imposes Rs 5000 cost on Tharoor for not appearing before it

A Delhi court on Saturday imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for not appearing in hearing on a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for his alleged scorpion remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A...

FACTBOX-Who is still in the race to replace UK's Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn?

Britains opposition Labour Party will elect a new leader after veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn said he would step down following his partys general election defeat by Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives in December. The Labour leade...

Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally

From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020