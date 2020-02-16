Left Menu
Development News Edition

DEA had red flagged possible risks over IL&FS crisis in 2018

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:15 IST
DEA had red flagged possible risks over IL&FS crisis in 2018

The Department of Economic Affairs had earlier raised red signals over the likely collapse of IL&FS in a confidential note on September 30, 2018 and expressed concerns over its impact on the Indian economy, according to a latest affidavit filed by the corporate affairs ministry. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in the affidavit said the DEA had opined that if IL&FS group collapses, the Indian economy may have to face repercussions as redemption pressure would continue, debt market sell-off expected, may create liquidity crunch and NBFC licenses could be cancelled.

"DEA had raised red signals of the likely collapse of IL&FS and had expressed its deep concern of such a collapse on the Indian economy," said MCA in the affidavit filed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Immediately after that, the MCA had moved the National Company Law Tribunal to take over the management of IL&FS, which had a debt exposure of over Rs 91,000 crore.

According to DEA, "AMCs having exposure of Rs 2,800 crores to IL&FS bonds would get redemption pressure from Corporate Clients". It further added that it was impossible for such mutual fund schemes to get the redemption amounts in a short period of time.

"Further, illiquid Corporate Debt Market and DHFL saga may force AMCs to sell government securities. Hence, the government securities would face a huge selling pressure so either Bond Yield will shoot up to 8.30-8.50 per cent levels or the RBI has to do OMO (open market operations). "If RBI opts for OMO, then the government's spending capacity will reduce by an equal amount," it had said.

DEA said that NBFC licenses could be cancelled also. "In the wake of the IL&FS crisis, as many as 1,500 smaller NBFCs may have their license cancelled because they do not have adequate capital," it had said.

Moreover, there also could be liquidity crunch and recent events hitting market sentiments will lead to cost of fund for NBFCs increasing, impacting profitability. The RBI’s liquidity inducing measures and announcements have helped government bond yields to drop to 8.05-8.08 levels, but corporate bond yields have risen further by about 40-50 bps post IL&FS crisis.

"Primary market in Corporate bonds has completely dried up as no one is willing to bar currently in expectation of further redemption from MF's," it added. Though IL&FS group is not inconsequential, but exposure of the banks to the NBFC sector is about 16 per cent.

"Therefore, there is a substantial public interest in ensuring financial solvency and good governance and management of this group," it added. According to the affidavit, IL&FS has an aggregate debt of Rs 94,215 crore as of January 2020, in which Rs 10,173 crore (around 10.79 per cent) is collectively from public fund creditors as pension funds, provident funds, employee welfare funds, gratuity funds and army group insurance funds etc.

Rs 44,075 crore debt, which is 47 per cent, is collectively from the commercial banks, the affidavit said. Moreover, the aggregate debt of its four key holding companies -- Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), IL&FS Financial Services, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) and IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd (IEDCL) - is almost 51 per cent, which is Rs 48,000 crore.

IL&FS group comprised of 302 entities, of which 169 entities are incorporated in India and 133 entities abroad. The new board has classified the 169 companies into different categories and has asked to release 55 companies from its protection shield of order dated October 15, 2018. In the affidavit, it has also asked the NCLAT to release nine other companies from the scope and operation of the October 2018 order so that they can discharge their debt obligations.

While for rest 105 IL&FS group companies, it has sought additional 270 days to complete their resolution process. Passing an interim order on October 15, 2018, the NCLAT had stayed all proceedings against IL&FS group companies, whose total debt is Rs 94,215 crore.

The government is conducting resolution process of IL&FS based on the principles enunciated in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It has appointed retired Supreme Court judge Justice D K Jain to supervise the entire process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kim Jong Un in first appearance in weeks as coronavirus rages next door

North Koreas Kim Jong Un marked the birth anniversary of the countrys former leader Sunday, in his first reported public appearance in over three weeks as a deadly coronavirus rage in neighboring China. Kim paid high tribute to his father K...

Hong Kong protesters rally against planned virus quarantine centres

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied for a second day in Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against plans to turn some buildings into coronavirus quarantine centres, reviving anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city.The virus has opened ...

BCCI grants Rs 2 crore to Indian Cricketers' Association

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA was on Sunday granted Rs 2 crore by the BCCI to kick-start its operations. The ICA, Indias first-ever players association formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel, has be...

Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday suggested to the Delhi Police that it should be ready to deal with miscreants with firm hands, and at the same time remain calm despite provocation. At the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi Polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020