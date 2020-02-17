CIAB Picks ExdionPOD as a Top Insurtech Solution for Helping Brokers Automate Policy Checking and Issuance

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

ExdionPOD has been recognized by The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (CIAB) as one of the top 16 Insurtech solutions to watch in the category of platform and tools that automate the application, renewal and documentation process for brokers and their clients.

ExdionPOD is an AI powered comprehensive platform designed to enhance the insurers’ overall efficiency when it comes to policy issuance. It makes use of Cognitive Computing to read over 2000 policy applications and proposal formats quickly. This fuels the automation of high volume, mundane underwriting and brokering processes. So, ExdionPOD enables the insurers to focus more on optimizing the customer experience and driving their businesses to generate higher returns on investments.

ExdionPOD is the answer to insurers’ primary concerns of scale and complexity when it comes to automating their policy checking and renewal processes. More often than not, the insurers struggle to meet the requirements of operations and marketing teams when conducting the processes manually. These challenges have for long forced many insurers to stay dependant on out-dated processes and spend more on outsourcing work to other firms. This intelligent platform saves the insurance firms from unnecessary expenses and E&O risks that arise as a result of breakdown in processes.

L.S. Ram, CEO of Exdion Solutions said, “We are thrilled that ExdionPOD is recognized by CIAB as one of the top insurtech solutions. With ExdionPOD our clients have realized significant revenue protection and smartly mitigated E&O risks. As trusted partners committed to driving transformation that would benefit the insurers, we realized the requirement of cutting-edge innovative products and solutions for both revenue protection as well as generation. We have recently introduced innovative AI based products such as ExdionQCOMP, ExdionRNU, and ExdionQREV that will make Insurers stay profitable and competitive. We thank our customers for their continued trust and support.”

For more information on ExdionPOD and to start using the product, please get in touch with harshal.vaske@exdion.com

About The Council

The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (The Council/CIAB) is the leading association for the top regional, national and international commercial insurance and employee benefits intermediaries worldwide. CIAB member firms annually place 85 percent of all U.S. commercial property/casualty insurance premiums and administer billions of dollars in employee benefits accounts. The Council also publishes the award-winning industry publication, Leader's Edge. Founded in 1913, The Council is based in Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.ciab.com.

About Exdion Solutions

Exdion Solutions is a consulting and technology centric firm that is helping Insurance agencies and brokers transform their operations and round-the-clock customer engagements. Exdion delivers transformational excellence through strategic levers that include consulting, technology, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, data science products, and BPM. Exdion Solutions not only helps Insurance agencies navigate through current business contours but also support them in their journey to become the “agencies of the future” using sustainable & affordable solutions.

