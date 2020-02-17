Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI approves acquisition of WABCO Holdings by ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:57 IST
CCI approves acquisition of WABCO Holdings by ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved the acquisition of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WABCO) by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. As per a combination notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), ZF will acquire 100 percent shares in WABCO via its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Verona Merger Sub Corp, a Delaware corporation, resulting in the acquisition of sole control over WABCO.

WABCO India Ltd in a regulatory filing in March 2019 said that WABCO Holdings Inc has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Under the agreement, ZF will acquire all outstanding shares of WABCO for USD 136.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of over USD 7 billion (about Rs 49,700 crore), it had said.

ZF is a global technology company that develops, manufactures and distributes products and systems for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial technology among others, CCI said in a press release. WABCO is a global supplier of primarily pneumatic braking control systems, technologies, and services that improve the safety, efficiency, and connectivity of commercial vehicles. It also supplies fleet operators with fleet management solutions and diagnostic tools among other services, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou, Feb 17 AP Gunmen killed 24 men, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Sunday in Burkina Faso, an official said. It was the latest attack against a religious leader in the increasingly unstable West African na...

SP, BSP, Congress stage walkout in UP Assembly

Opposition Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress staged a walkout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday as they accused the BJP-led state government of being insensitive towards Dalits following the recent caste clashes in Mangta vill...

There are huge implications of steel usage in railways, defense sectors: Pradhan

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Indian Steel Fostering Steel Usage in Railways Defence Sectors organised by the Ministry of Steel in association with Confederation of Indian ...

Twenty-four killed in Burkina Faso church attack: governor

Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an attack on a Protestant church in a village in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday. A group of armed terrorists burst into the village of Pansi, in Yagha province and att...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020