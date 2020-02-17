Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSSAI working to improve hygiene at fish & meat mkts on account of coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:01 IST
FSSAI working to improve hygiene at fish & meat mkts on account of coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In view of the deadly coronavirus disease originating from a meat market at Wuhan in China, India's food regulator FSSAI on Monday said it has stepped up efforts to improve hygiene and sanitation in the country's meat and fish markets. Expressing concern over poor hygiene in the meat and fish sector, Food and Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO Pawan Agarwal said it has been auditing slaughterhouses for the last six months.

The audit of government slaughterhouses has been completed. The third-party sample audit of 5,500 private slaughterhouses is underway, of which around 60 have been audited so far, he added. The FSSAI said it will soon start the hygiene rating of fish and meat shops in the country.

"There is no impact of coronavirus. However, because of this incident, there is awareness about hygiene in the country. We are trying to improve hygiene and sanitation efficiency in meat and fish markets," Agarwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. Hygiene in the country's fish and meat markets is "not good", he said but exuded confidence that the situation will improve in the coming years due to its efforts.

The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic climbed to 1,750, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei Province, and the confirmed cases of infection stood at 70,500. The coronavirus outbreak originated in central China's Hubei province in December last year and has spread to several countries, including India.

Many countries have banned arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights to the country. Earlier, FSSAI chairperson Rita Teaotia announced that the regulator has decided to set up six new branch offices, four new import offices, and two new food laboratories as part of its effort to boost in-house capacity.

With this, FSSAI will have four regional offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, 12 branch offices and 6 import offices. In addition, it will have four national food laboratories at Kolkata, Ghaziabad (Delhi NCR), Mumbai JNPT and Chennai and two food laboratories at Sanauli and Raxaul on Indo-Nepal border.

FSSAI's new branch offices will be in Bhopal, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, and the new import offices will be at Attari, Kandla, Raxaul, and Krishnapatnam. The FSSAI plans to set up two new food laboratories at Mumbai JNPT and Chennai. Built-up space for the purpose is being taken on long-term lease from Chennai and JNPT Mumbai port authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Rise in coronavirus infections prompts Japan to limit public crowds

Japan canceled the emperors birthday celebrations next week as it moved on Monday to limit crowds to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and said it will close the Tokyo Marathon to all but elite professional runners. The widening fallou...

Property brokerage firm Square Yards Q3 revenue up 50% nearly at Rs 80cr

Property brokerage firm Square Yards, which is backed by Anil Ambani-led Reliance group and Times group, has posted a 50 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 79.6 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal. It had posted a revenue of Rs 52.9 cr...

Massive fire in GST Bhavan; scores evacuated, no casualty

Scores of employees were evacuated from the GST Bhavan in south Mumbai after a massivefire broke out in the multi-storey building on Monday, but no casualty was reported, civic officials said.Nearly 3,500 staffers were working in the buildi...

Sebi examining NSE's request for initial public offering, says Ajay Tyagi

Sebi is examining the National Stock Exchanges request for an Initial Public Offering IPO in terms of the orders passed by the regulator earlier, according to the watchdogs chairman Ajay Tyagi. Last month, the exchange said it has approache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020