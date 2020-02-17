Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook's Zuckerberg visits Brussels in EU lobbying push

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:47 IST
Facebook's Zuckerberg visits Brussels in EU lobbying push
Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg was expected in Brussels on Monday to lobby top European officials who have become the world's toughest enforcers on regulating big tech. The founder of the world's biggest social network, which also owns Instagram and Whatsapp, comes to EU headquarters just as Brussels is set to unveil a highly anticipated strategy to regulate artificial intelligence.

His visit comes on the heels of similar meetings by Google boss Sundar Pichai, who in January called on Brussels to tread carefully in regulating AI. An EU spokesman on Monday said Zuckerberg would discuss the "digital agenda" with European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager and Commissioner Thierry Breton.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova meanwhile "intends to raise issues related to the protection of democracy and fundamental rights, free and fair elections, the fight against disinformation, including the transparency of political advertising," the spokesman added. In an editorial ahead of the visit, Zuckerberg wrote that his company now firmly backed deeper regulation for big tech, a change of heart that came after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

"I don't think private companies should make so many decisions alone when they touch on fundamental democratic values," he said in the Financial Times. In a statement in January, Facebook said Zuckerberg would "discuss a framework for new rules and regulation for the internet." Facebook is currently fighting several probes with European data protection agencies and Brussels is looking more deeply into possible anti-trust problems on data use.

The EU's proposal on AI on Wednesday is expected to pursue a "risk-based" approach to assessing machine learning similar to how Europe approaches food safety concerns, such as GMOs and certain chemicals. The EU was expected to back away from a ban on facial recognition technology, instead of asking companies and European authorities to think hard before deploying it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

HRD Minister applauds IGNOU for having expertise in launching academic programs

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank addressed the 33rd Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University in New Delhi today. The University conferred more than 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certif...

Young, educated people are going to make a difference, believe Ratna and Naseeruddin Shah

For actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah, India is their Valentine. The Shahs, always vocal about their opinions, say they are firm in their belief that the educated young give them hope in troubling times.The couple was speaking a...

Priyanka hails SC's decision on permanent commission to women officers in Army

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hailed the Supreme Courts order on the permanent commission to all women officers in the Indian Army. Priyanka also hit out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of being a...

Rajiv Bansal takes charge as Air India CMD

Senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal on Monday took charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of disinvestment-bound Air India. This is the second time Bansal has taken over the reins of the national carrier. He had served as the CMD for litt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020