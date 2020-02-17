Gadkari to represent India at road safety conference in Stockholm

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will represent India at a two-day global conference on road safety in Stockholm on February 19 and 20. The objective of the conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community’s commitment to safer roads, the highways and road ministry said in a statement.

"Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari reached Stockholm today to represent India at the '3rd High Level Global Conference on Road Safety for Achieving Global Goals 2030'," the statement said. Leaders from participating countries will draw up a road map for reaching the goal of reducing road crashes by 2030 set under the 'UN Decade of Action'.

The conference, a follow up of the 2nd High Level Global Conference on “Traffic Safety-Time of Results” in 2015 in Brazil, is being organised in collaboration with the World Bank, World Health Organisation (WHO) and other agencies. A significant highlight of the conference will be sharing of the expertise by the nations which have gained experience in road safety management with those who are behind in the learning curve, the statement said.

Emphasis will also be on adopting best practices that are emerging in different parts of the world. It said developing countries, particularly in the South Asian and the South East Asian region, including India, are expected to focus on certain specific issues and challenges facing them on account of a significant number of their motorised vehicles consisting of two-wheelers.

India alone accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents every day in which 1.5 lakh people die. India has signed the Brasilia Declaration in 2015, which committed the world community to reducing the number of deaths in road accidents.

During his stay at Stockholm, Gadkari will have bilateral dialogue with Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg, Minister for Business, Industry & Innovation Ibrahim Baylan and also with the British Minister for Road Safety Baroness Vere. He will also hold talks with World Bank Vice President (South Asia) Hart Schafer.

Swedish and Indian businesses are likely to exchange several MoUs on this occasion.

