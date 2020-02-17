Business briefs 2  

Domestic automotive major Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced a free pan-India mega service camp, M-Plus, for its range of personal vehicles, including the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Quanto, Verito, Logan and Rexton, among others. This initiative is being organised between February 17 and February 25 at more than 600 Mahindra authorised workshops across the country, it said.

As part of the campaign, the customers can avail of an exhaustive 75-point check on each vehicle, completely free of cost through trained technicians besides discounts on spare parts, labour, Maxicare and accessories, it added. * * * * *

Star Agri appoints Jayant Chatterjee as COO * Star Agriwarehousing and Collateral Management on Monday announced the appointment of Jayant Chatterjee as business head and chief operating officer (COO) of the company.

Chatterjee is an MBA graduate majoring in finance. He started his career with ICICI as a trainee and moved up as a product manager at ICICI. In his previous stint, he worked as a vice president, Rural lending at Axis Bank. He has also been instrumental in setting up various B2C start-ups, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.