Telangana aims to grow Life Sciences sector to USD 100 billion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:33 IST
Telangana is aiming at growing the Life Sciences sector to USD 100 billion from the existing

USD 50 billion during the current decade, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of BioAsia 2020 Convention here, the minister said the state is known as the

'vaccine capital' of the world manufacturing more than 2 billion doses of vaccines every year and contributing to one

third of the global vaccine output. "We stand tall in the Life Sciences sector and are

proud of our achievements. Not resting on our laurels, we have a vision to grow the industry from USD 50 billion to USD 100

billion and create 400,000 new jobs in this decade. Our Vision is being supported by the Life Sciences

Grid, Government of Telangana's unique plan to create a network of infrastructure, stakeholders, skilled workforce and

efficient processes," he said. Rama Rao said the city today serves more than 1000

global innovators in their vision to develop innovative and affordable pharmaceutical products.

Besides, the city also serves as an important hub for companies like Medtronic to carry out their innovation,

development and engineering activities, he said. The minister said the state government is planning to

establish a world-class institution focused on curative therapies here whichwill be engaged in affordable development

and commercialisation of new age curative therapies, particularly cell and gene therapy for diseases pertinent to

India and also other developing countries. The government has roped in the Centre for Cellular

and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for this. On the pharma city project, which is coming up in the

outskirts of the city, the minister said all the planning works to its establishment are complete.

The statutory clearances, including Environmental clearance, are also in place.

"Government of India also has recognised the potential of Pharma City by according the status of National Investment

and Manufacturing Zone. We are very close to land allotments to industries," he added.

On the proposed B-Hub, for scaling up manufacturing facility for biopharma based Research and Development at

Genome Valley, here, Rama Rao said the centre has agreed to partner with Telangana in this endeavourand the project will

be grounded in the next two months.

