Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Practicalities' led to extending deadline for cos to split chairman, MD posts: Tyagi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:34 IST
'Practicalities' led to extending deadline for cos to split chairman, MD posts: Tyagi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Monday said only half of the top 500 companies complied with the mandate to segregate the post of Chairman and Managing Director and "practicalities" led the regulator to postpone implementation of the plan. He, however, made it clear that the capital markets regulator is not giving up on its agenda.

In January, Sebi deferred the requirement for splitting Chairman and Managing Director at the companies by two years to April 2022. The requirements would have meant difficulty for top firms, including Reliance Industries, Wipro and a slew of state-run enterprises like ONGC and BPCL.

"In January, we found that of the top-500 companies, only about 50 percent of them were complying... it required some more time to be done. That is how more time was given," Tyagi told reporters here. "They were not able to do it. They run the companies, we don't. They must be having some problems," he noted.

Further, Tyagi said Sebi had got representations from companies and other bodies asking both for additional time to comply and some had also pitched for not having the regulation at all. "We don't believe that it should not be done," he asserted.

Regarding notices served to the top management of Care Ratings, Tyagi made it clear that the same was issued after the audit committee received a whistleblower complaint against certain practices. He said the Sebi will take "strict action" against the wrongdoers in such matters.

The rating agency has come under the regulatory lens in connection with ratings to crisis-hit IL&FS and DHFL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Worker dies, two injured as heap of soil falls on them in Ghaziabad

A worker died while two sustained injuries after a heap of soil fell on them while laying a water pipeline at Lal Kuan here, police said on Monday. According to information, the National Highways Authority of India had undertaken the work o...

Delay on section of Blue Line due to passenger on tracks at Anand Vihar metro station

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Blue Line were delayed on Monday due to a passenger on tracks at a station, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida and Vaishali in Ghaziabad .Delay in ser...

UK PM Johnson's office silent as rivals call for adviser to be sacked

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman refused to comment on Monday when asked about the hiring of an adviser who has discussed the benefits of forced contraception and said data showed the U.S. black population had lower IQ than w...

Wadhwa, Thakur Group to jointly develop mix-use project in Kandivali, Mumbai

City-based realty player Wadhwa Group has entered into an agreement with the Thakur Group to jointly develop a mix-use project on a two-acre land parcel in Kandivali in the megalopolis, a venture that has a revenue potential of Rs 900 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020