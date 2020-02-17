Left Menu
Woman held at Pune airport with gold paste worth Rs 20 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:36 IST
representative image

Customs authorities have arrested a woman passenger at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle gold paste worth around Rs 20 lakh that was concealed in her body, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the woman arrived from Dubai by a Spicejet flight on Sunday morning. Sleuths intercepted the woman under the belief that she was carrying contraband goods, they said. "During the medical examination, three capsules covered with black adhesive concealed in the rectum of the passenger was spotted.

"On further examination, gold in the form of paste was recovered from the capsules," said an officer. The weight of the gold paste was 642 gram and it was valued at Rs 19.98 lakh, he added. The passenger was placed under arrest, he said.

