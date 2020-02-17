Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China measures, Italian banks lift European shares to record close

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 23:22 IST
UPDATE 2-China measures, Italian banks lift European shares to record close

European shares hit a record high close on Monday as a rally in Italian banks and fresh attempts by China to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak lifted investor spirits.

Despite a U.S. holiday dulling market activity, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, with trade-sensitive German stocks hitting all-time highs as Beijing stepped up stimulus measures. Adding to the upbeat mood, Italy's fifth-biggest bank UBI Banca jumped 5.5% after saying it aimed to nearly double net profit in the next three years, sending a broader index of Italian banks up 1.8%.

Even as China reported more coronavirus cases over the weekend, prompting economists to cut growth forecasts, investors took heart from the central bank's move to cut interest rates. "The fact that China keeps signalling that they're ready to somewhat bubblewrap the economy by pumping in stimulus - that's what's keeping markets in the green today," said Connor Campbell, analyst at financial spread better Spreadex.

"This week is interesting because we've got manufacturing PMIs (on Friday), I think it will give an idea of some impact on supply chains from the coronavirus." Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers will also discuss a document that calls for a more growth-friendly fiscal policy as recession fears grip Germany and the coronavirus outbreak threatens global growth.

Automobile stocks, were the best performing European sector, led by French car parts group Faurecia after reporting a rise in annual profits and sales. In merger news, France's Alstom rose 3.5% after the maker of TGV bullet trains said it was in talks to buy the train business of Canada's Bombardier in a potential $7 billion deal.

Meanwhile, Finland's Kone slid 4.6% as it dropped out of the auction for the 16-billion-euro elevator unit of Thyssenkrupp after the German conglomerate shortlisted two private equity consortia for the sale. German herbicide providers Bayer AG and BASF SE fell 1.9% and 1%, respectively, after a U.S. peach grower was awarded $265 million in a lawsuit against the two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh urges shipbuilding DPSUs performance to compete at international level

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday reviewed the performance of four Defence Public Sector Undertakings DPSUs engaged in shipbuilding and urged them further strive to become world-class and compete at international level. Singh appreci...

Alok Tewari takes over as Chief Commissioner of Delhi Customs Zone

Alok Tewari on Monday took over as Chief Commissioner, Delhi Customs Zone.A 1988 batch IRS CCE, Tewari has taken over upon transfer of OP Dadhich, Pr. Chief Commissioner.Alok Tewari, IRS CCE, 1988 batch takes over as Chief Commissioner, Del...

Punjab govt sets 15 days deadline for urban local bodies to make cities garbage-free

Putting the issue of sanitation high on agenda, Local Bodies Minister in the state Brahm Mohindra on Monday set a 15 days deadline for all the Urban Local Bodies ULBs to make the cities garbage free by ensuring 100 per cent lifting of garba...

Minister Awhad uses cuss words against reporter; apologies

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday allegedly used cuss words against areporter on duty, but later apologised citing misunderstanding.According to sources, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had organised a meeting of its state minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020