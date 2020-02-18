Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after Apple warns on coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 08:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 08:11 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after Apple warns on coronavirus impact
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian shares fell and Wall Street retreated from record highs on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China.

The warning from the most valuable company in the United States sobered investor optimism that economic stimulus by Beijing and other countries would protect the global economy from the effects of the epidemic. S&P500 e-mini futures dipped as much as 0.3% in Asian trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.65% while Tokyo's Nikkei slid 1.0%. Shanghai shares dipped 0.2%, having gained in nine of the past 10 sessions largely on hopes for policy support by Beijing. China's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending on Monday, which is expected to pave the way for a reduction in the benchmark loan prime rate on Thursday.

But sentiment was shaken when Apple told investors its manufacturing facilities in China have begun to re-open but are ramping up more slowly than expected, reinforcing signs of a broader hit to businesses from the epidemic. "Apple is saying its recovery could be delayed, which could mean the impact of the virus may go beyond the current quarter," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"If Apple shares were traded cheaply, that might not matter much. But when they are trading at a record high, investors will be surely tempted to sell." Asian tech shares were also hit. Samsung Electronics dropped 2.1%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) lost 1.7% and Sony shed 2.6%.

In China, the number of new Covid-19 cases fell to 1,886 on Monday from 2,048 the day before. The World Health Organization cautioned on Monday, however, that "every scenario is still on the table" in terms of the epidemic's evolution. As China's authorities try to prevent the spread of the disease, the economy is paying a heavy price. Some cities remained in lockdown, streets are deserted, and travel bans and quarantine orders are in place around the country, preventing migrant workers from getting back to their jobs.

Many factories have yet to re-open, disrupting supply chains in China and beyond, as highlighted by Apple. "Lifting travel restrictions is taking longer than expected. Initially we thought lockdowns would end in February and factory output would normalize in March. But that is looking increasingly difficult," said Ei Kaku, currency strategist at Nomura Securities.

Nomura downgraded its China first-quarter economic growth forecast to 3%, half the pace of the fourth quarter, from its previous forecast of 3.8%, and added there was a risk it could be even weaker. Also hurting market sentiment was news that the Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei Technologies from companies such as Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Bonds were in demand, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield falling 1.0 basis point to 1.578% after a U.S. market holiday on Monday. Safe-haven gold also rose 0.18% to $1,584.80 per ounce.

In the currency market, the yen ticked up 0.1% to 109.75 yen per dollar while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar lost 0.4% to $0.6707. The yuan was steadier for now, trading at 6.9866 yuan per dollar. The euro, grappling with worries about sluggish growth in the euro zone, edged down 0.1% to $1.0836, near its 33-month low of $1.0817 touched on Monday.

Oil prices also dipped. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose as high as $52.41 per barrel, before giving up gains to be $51.96 per barrel, down slightly on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Moon flags steps for virus-hit economy, boosting rate cut expectations

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government should make an all-out effort to cushion the economic impact from Chinas coronavrius outbreak, boosting expectations of further monetary easing. The government shouldnt quibbl...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.The economic fallout from the...

STAAH partners with ResBook to present benefits for properties

Leading cloud-based hospitality technology solution provider, STAAH, has announced a partnership with the accommodation software provider, ResBook. The integration of the two hospitality technology giants presents an opportunity for connect...

Samsung offers phone delivery service for test use to ride out coronavirus impact

Samsung Electronics has launched smartphone delivery services for customers to test its new products, as the spread of the coronavirus has prompted the tech giant to cancel promotional events and brace for weak store sales.The move highligh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020