The NextGen of Developers are Providing New Dimensions to Businesses

The real estate business is one of the toughest as it requires multiple clearances and faces several exigencies in its course. But, the next generation of some of the established realty is accepting the challenges in their stride and injecting new dimensions in the business. There is a visible change already in the philosophy/the mission of a number of real estate companies, as old guards let their scions take charge. These young guns armed with management or architectural degrees are all out to rewrite the rules of Indian real estate.

Take the example of Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Infra, who has been at the forefront of Bhutani Infra adopting technologies in a big way in various spheres of business. "We are living in a technological era. While most of the industries adopted technologies for some time, the real estate industry was lagging behind. New technologies that have come up in the construction domain have reduced construction time as well as cost. Similarly some of the technologies are available, which plays a pivotal role in enhancing customer experience. I fastened the process of adoption at our company and are reaping the dividend of it," said Ashish Bhutani.

The story is similar with Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group. The young and dynamic Sarthak has brought in new age ideas to the drawing board and is playing a pivotal role in giving a new direction to the company.

Gaurs Group has been a leading name in the real estate sector, particularly in the residential segment; Sarthak has ensured equal emphasis on asset creation. "The residential segment continues to be our strength, but it is important to focus on creating commercial assets as well. At the moment, the turnover from residential and commercial is in the ratio of 90:10. We aim to achieve 60:40 ratio in the next couple of years. For this, we are tying up with leading brand and are planning to expand beyond Delhi NCR," said Sarthak.

Some of the other scions are also navigating their parental company in a new direction. The case in point is Yash Miglani, the Migsun Group who is now venturing in newer domain. "In today's competitive world, we need remain a step ahead. While, the well-established residential and commercial sector is thriving, we plan to venture into newer domain like hospital and healthcare soon," said Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group.

Another next gen realty leader comes from the real estate group Gulshan, Yukti Nagpal, Director; Marketing & CSR is reforming the sector with her brand integration ideas and encouraging gender inclusion. She believes in supporting more women to join real estate industry, and bring professionalism with empathy on board. Ever since she has started working with Gulshan, the CSR policies have been modified and made more socially sensitive for the welfare of the supporting staff in their societies and commercial complexes.

Sushma Group is a renowned real estate group in the Punjab region. The group under the young and energetic leadership of Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, has expanded into other regions like Kasauli, Mansa and Barnala. Prateek has altered the traditional functioning of the realty group and has positioned Sushma well in media and realty market. He is an alumnus from IIT-B and plans to integrate the technology of VR in the upcoming construction projects along with the launch of new experience center in Tricity.

