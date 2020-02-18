Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt presents Rs 5.12 lakh cr budget in state assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 12:23 IST
UP govt presents Rs 5.12 lakh cr budget in state assembly

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly. The budget, the size of which is Rs 33,159 crore more than the last year's budget, has provisions worth Rs 10,967.87 crore for new schemes.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This is the fourth budget of the Yogi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Preacher Indurikar Maharaj apologises for remarks

Marathi kirtankar preacher Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar on Tuesday tendered anapology over his remarks on the timing of intercourse and gender of child, seeking to end a controversy on the issue.His apology came after state minister Bachchu K...

WRAPUP 4-Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicentre; global economic impact spreads

The head of a leading hospital in Chinas central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday while South Korea announced an economic emergency and Singapore Airlines slashed flights.Chinese state...

Traffic disrupted on Jammu-Srinagar Highway after unclaimed box found

Traffic was disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday after an unclaimed box was found lying in the Banihal belt of Ramban district, officials said.A Road Opening Party ROP rushed to the spot and traffic was stopped immedi...

Irdai says 'yet to get' proposal from LIC on IPO

Insurance watchdog Irdai is yet to get any proposal from life insurance behemoth LIC on an initial public offering but feels a listing is better from a governance perspective, chairman S C Khuntia said on Tuesday. He also said that there is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020