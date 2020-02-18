Left Menu
Honey Mamabolo appointed as new Managing Director of SA Mint

The development was on Tuesday confirmed by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), the owners of the South African Mint.

“Before joining the South African Mint, Ms. Mamabolo was the Chief Executive Officer of Thebe Unico, a leading manufacturer, and supplier of automotive chemicals,” read the statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAMint)

Honey Mamabolo has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the South African Mint Company.

Mamabolo's appointment became effective from 1 February.

In a statement, the SARB said Mamobolo has 20 years of experience across various industry sectors, including mining, retail banking, energy, development finance, and manufacturing.

The South African Mint produces legal tender circulation coins, investment coins (the world-famous Krugerrand) and a range of limited-edition collectible coins in premium precious metals, as well as more affordable metal alloys.

"Before joining the South African Mint, Ms. Mamabolo was the Chief Executive Officer of Thebe Unico, a leading manufacturer, and supplier of automotive chemicals," read the statement.

In her early career, Mamabolo was involved in high-impact, business change enablement retail banking projects. Her highlights during this time include being a business analyst for a banking platform at Nedbank and a project manager for the implementation of the National Credit Act at Absa's Credit Card Division.

The SARB said Mamabolo's role as Lead Coordinator of the Industrial Development Corporation's Green Energy Efficiency Fund, and the launch thereof played a significant part in the energy market's transformation. It provided competitive funding for the implementation of energy efficiency and small-scale renewable energy projects by small- and medium-sized enterprises and energy services companies.

"Mamabolo graduated as one of three first black female Chemical Engineering graduates from the University of Pretoria, and holds postgraduate qualifications in Financial Management, Strategy Planning, and Change Management," the SARB said.

The central bank said Mamabolo is adept at managing various facets of business, from strategy and corporate governance to business development, finance, operations, and people management. She believes that agile leadership is critical in today's volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous business environment, said the SARB.

The SARB congratulated Mamabolo on her appointment, saying her background as an engineer, as well as her experience in finance and manufacturing, makes her an ideal fit for the role.

"We trust that the South African Mint will benefit from the breadth of her expertise," the Reserve Banks said.

Mamabolo said she was honored and humbled to lead the South African Mint in ensuring that it remains globally competitive through value chain optimization and a reliable supply of quality coins.

"I am looking forward to developing strong partnerships with our key stakeholders, including employees, shareholders, customers, suppliers, and organised labor," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

