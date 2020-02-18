Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIFT Final Placements Sees Largest Ever Batch With a Record Number of Recruiters Visiting the Campus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:35 IST
IIFT Final Placements Sees Largest Ever Batch With a Record Number of Recruiters Visiting the Campus

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, (IIFT) witnessed the Final Placements of its largest ever batch with a record of over 125 companies hosted on campus. With a staggering highest offer of 75 Lakhs per year, the average package rose to Rs. 20.48 LPA annually and the median increased to 18.2 LPA. This year the average package saw a marginal increase despite a 14% increase in the batch size. A whopping 28% of candidates from the batch got prestigious Pre-Placement Offers from both new and old decorated recruiters after the Summer Internships.

The 41 new companies which have associated with IIFT this year included some of the biggest organizations such as McKinsey & Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Star Global, Western Digital, Media.net, Axis Bank, Boston Scientific, Tata International, BEML, Virtusa, Polestar Solutions, HMS Bergbau AG, RBL Bank, Tech Mahindra, BOD Consulting, Ninjakart, Newgen Software, IGT Solutions, Gemini Solutions, Cremica, and Merilytics.

In the BFSI sector, HDFC Bank and Federal Bank were among the first-time recruiters. Marquee recruiters such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & Chase, D.E. Shaw, Yes Bank, Citibank, HSBC Global Banking and Markets, EpikInDifi, L&T, Indus Valley Partners and Samunnati Finance continued to show their faith in the talent pool of IIFT.

In the Sales and Marketing domain, our legacy recruiters included Dabur, ITC, L’Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Shell, Pidilite, Flipkart, Amazon, Western Digital, Tata Global Beverages Limited, Philips, Signify, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited, Maruti Suzuki, Cremica, Dell, EpikIndifi, Games 24x7, Google, Hero Electronix, Hero MotoCorp, HT Media, L&T, Raymond, Tata Sky, Tata Consultancy Service, TVS, and Raam Group.

Top recruiters in Strategy and Consulting included McKinsey & Company, Roland Berger, Bain & Company, Cognizant Business Consulting, Michael Page and Infosys Management Consulting.

IIFT once again proved its mettle in Trade with prestigious recruiters like Apical Group, ETG, Olam, Tolaram, Trafigura, Enhance Group, Archer Daniels Midland, TATA International and Louis Dreyfus Company revisiting the campus and offering coveted roles in overseas locations.

Shell, Ninjakart, Maersk Line, Tata Steel, Genpact and Vikram Solar were among the top recruiters or their core supply chain and operations roles. Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra, Flipkart and Reliance Industries continued to show their faith in IIFT for their prestigious Management Trainee Roles in the General Management Domain. The Logistics domain saw first-time associations with Delhivery and QuickRide.

For the IT, Product Management and Business Development, IIFT continued its association with industry giants such as Microsoft, Go MMT, EpikIndifi, Media.net, Cognizant Business Consulting, Genpact, Ofbusiness, Polestar, Axtria, Hexaware, HCL, Tech Mahindra, IBM, ZestMoney, Wipro and Capgemini.

Dr. Rohit Mehtani, Head, Corporate Relations and Placement Division, said in a statement, “The largest ever batch of 2018-20 has been placed in various reputed organizations. The successful placement is a testament to the rigorous academic involvement and professional exposure IIFT provides to its students.”

Dr. Manoj Pant, Director at IIFT, expressed his gratitude to the old and new recruiters for their continued support and faith in IIFT and its students. He affirmed IIFT’s pride in its student quality which is holistically nurtured through a rigorous course curriculum, world-class faculty and continuous industry exposure.

IIFT takes this opportunity to express gratitude to its Alumni for their unrelenting support throughout the placement cycle and looks forward to for the same to continue in the upcoming drives.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday

The sea port in Libyas capital Tripoli was attacked on Tuesday, U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said, without giving details.A Reuters reporter in Tripoli, which eastern forces have been trying to take, could see heavy smoke billowing from ...

WRAPUP 6-China sees fall in coronvirus deaths but WHO urges caution

China reported its fewest new infections of coronavirus since January and its fewest deaths for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.Apple Inc warned that...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 27

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air-launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Raad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the militarys deterrence capability on land and at sea. The Raad-II weapon syst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020