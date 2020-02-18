Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-German bond yields most negative in two weeks on coronavirus caution

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:56 IST
UPDATE 1-German bond yields most negative in two weeks on coronavirus caution
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Safe-haven German bond yields hit their most negative level in two weeks on Tuesday as a trading update from Apple spooked markets across the globe on the economic impact of coronavirus. The world's most valuable technology firm warned on Monday it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales guidance set just three weeks ago, as it became one of the biggest corporate casualties of the virus outbreak.

The statement provided the latest warning on the extent to which the outbreak will impact the global economy, sending stock markets down. "Apple's announcement makes the wider virus impact more tangible and we expect more fixed-income buying flows, especially if this is backed up by negativity in earnings from Walmart and Deere & Co," Mizuho analysts said in a note to clients, referring to major upcoming company results statements.

The change in market tone follows monetary measures taken by China to curb the impact of the virus on Monday, which had stoked some optimism on policymakers' response. Germany's 10-year benchmark yield fell as low as -0.43%, its lowest in two weeks, in early trade. It was last down 2 basis points at -0.42%. Other 10-year bond yields fell similarly.

The mood among German investors deteriorated far more than expected in February on worries that the coronavirus outbreak would dampen world trade, a survey showed on Tuesday. However, the data did not have a material impact on bond yields. "Going into the data we already knew the German economy was in a bad place," Mizuho rates strategist Peter McCallum said.

The data came after last week's GDP reading which showed the German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter. This reversed hopes that had grown since the end of 2019 that the worst may be over for the euro zone's economy.

"It's unlikely that we get the rebound in global growth some were expecting ... at the start of the year," McCallum said. In the primary market, Germany sold 4 billion euros of 2-year bonds, while Belgium gathered 21 billion euros of demand for a 20-year bond it will price later on Tuesday via a syndicate of banks, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

Elsewhere, the eurozone should be ready for a fiscal boost if a downturn hits its economy, Germany's finance minister and his counterparts from other countries of the bloc said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday

The sea port in Libyas capital Tripoli was attacked on Tuesday, U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said, without giving details.A Reuters reporter in Tripoli, which eastern forces have been trying to take, could see heavy smoke billowing from ...

WRAPUP 6-China sees fall in coronvirus deaths but WHO urges caution

China reported its fewest new infections of coronavirus since January and its fewest deaths for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.Apple Inc warned that...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 27

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air-launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Raad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the militarys deterrence capability on land and at sea. The Raad-II weapon syst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020