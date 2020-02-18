Left Menu
Manipal Global Academy of BFSI Awarded the Best Institute in Banking and Finance

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

India’s leading talent development and employee productivity solutions provider to leading BFSI industry, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, was awarded the ‘Best Institute in Banking and Finance’ at ET Now Business Leader of the Year. The awards ceremony was organized on the 16th February, 2020 in Mumbai.

Since its establishment in 2008, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI has trained numerous employees for the BFSI industry. Over the years, they have partnered with over 46 organizations in the BFSI sector including public sector banks, private sector banks, small finance banks, international banks, non-banking financial organizations and insurance companies.

The criteria that were considered while evaluating the competencies for the award were educational achievements, placements, leadership, infrastructure, student impact and future orientation. Other institutes that were awarded at the ET Now Business Leader of the year include Byju’s, Unacademy, Infosys, Wipro, IIHM and Dalmia.

Mr. Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer of Manipal Global Academy of BFSI said, “Over the past 12 years, MGA-BFSI has continuously developed its training in terms of both service and analytics. We strive to prepare the new employees in BFSI sector as productive individuals who are well versed in managing clients in tandem with the financial institution’s requirements.”

About Manipal Global Academy of BFSI

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI is India’s leading talent development and employee productivity solutions provider to leading Banks, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Industry. Established in 2008, ICICI Bank were the pioneers in setting up the Probationary Officers Program with Manipal Global and we have trained thousands of learners of ICICI Bank through this initiative over the last 10 years.

With over 46 BFSI organizations as partners, the Academy trains over 15000 BFSI industry professionals every year for its industry partners. Since its inception, the Academy of BFSI has trained professionals for leading banks, financial services and insurance organizations including ICICI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, AICB, Kotak Bank, RBL, ADCB, Tata AIG, Future Generali to name a few.

Image: Anique Khan, Deputy Manager, MGA-BFSI, and Neelam Prasad, Deputy General Manager, MGA-BFSI receiving the award for the 'Best Institute in Banking and Finance' PWR

PWR

