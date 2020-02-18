Left Menu
Minister discusses various ways to achieve 1 BT coal production by 2023-24

The Ministry of Coal will coordinate with Indian Railways and Shipping Ministry and enable CIL, Captive and Commercial Miners to evacuate more coal by 2030.

The Minister further stressed upon the safety of workers in the Coal mining sector and has urged coal companies to achieve a zero mortality rate by FY 2023-24. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)

India will stop importing thermal coal from Financial Year 2023-24, said Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi while chairing "Chintan Shivir" - a two-day brainstorming session. The session was organized to find a way forward for the coal sector - at Kevadia in Gujarat on 17th and 18th February 2020.

"The Shivir has engaged the participants in contemplating and deliberating to think out of the box to overcome various bottlenecks and provide innovative solutions to the Indian coal sector," Shri Pralhad Joshi said while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the Shivir.

Highlighting key takeaways of the Shivir, Union Coal and Mines Minister said that various ways and means were discussed with key stakeholders to achieve 1 billion tonnes (BT) coal production target by Coal India Limited (CIL) by Financial Year 2023-24. The Ministry of Coal will coordinate with Indian Railways and Shipping Ministry and enable CIL, Captive and Commercial Miners to evacuate more coal by 2030.

Stressing upon the diversification in the Indian Coal sector, the Minister said that ideas have also been mooted that CIL could think of coming up with the state of the art pithead thermal power plants to transform it into an integrated energy company. It was also proposed that CIL could generate 5 GW of solar power by FY 2023-24 and could diversify into coal gasification with a target of 50 Million Tonnes by 2030 enabling a sustainable energy mix for the country. All these ideas will be deliberated, studied and examined for their feasibility in detail and based on that, they could be implemented.

The Minister further stressed upon the safety of workers in the Coal mining sector and has urged coal companies to achieve a zero mortality rate by FY 2023-24.

He also announced that the Ministry of Coal will introduce a "Coal Minister's Award" soon to recognize and appreciate best practices in coal production, productivity, safety, sustainability, etc. by the coal companies.

The Minister further stated that drilling agencies like Central Mine Planning and Design Institute(CMPDI) and Geological Survey of India (GSI) should benchmark their operations to global standards by digitizing their databases. He added that it will enable better utilization in the years to come.

During the two days Shivir, strategies were evolved for sustainable mining, environmental conservation, use of clean coal technologies and extending helping hand to all stakeholders in and around coal mining areas to coexist in a mutually sustainable manner.

(With Inputs from PIB)

