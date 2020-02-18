Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm Wholesale Commerce aims to take Indian products to intl mkts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:13 IST
Paytm Wholesale Commerce aims to take Indian products to intl mkts

Paytm Mall on Tuesday said its subsidiary Paytm Wholesale Commerce (PWC) has partnered with a number of entities to take Indian products to markets like Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the US. PWC - a subsidiary of Paytm Mall (Paytm Ecommerce Pvt Ltd) - is a trading house and has tied up with few companies on supply as well as buyer side, a Paytm Mall spoksperson said.

"We are scouting for buyers through intermediaries, and trade shows. Once a query comes in, we go back to our suppliers or commodity market for sourcing as per buyer specifications. We build our costs and quote to buyer to meet his target prices, if any. On quotation acceptance, we go ahead with processing the order," the spokesperson added. The entity is taking Indian products like rice, spices, tea, dried fruits, millets, essential oils, quinoa, moringa, organic food, frozen food, fresh fruits and vegetables, pulps and pastes, to international markets.

"We have entered into the exports with an objective to offer a range of Indian products across the global markets with super efficiency. Our efforts are to become the single largest gateway for global consumers to buy Made in India products. We have a well-established network of suppliers and are deploying our team across the geography," Paytm Mall Senior Vice President Sanjeev Misra said. The company said it has been engaging with multiple partners like Mawarid Distribution, Mayar Foods, Vedica Organics, Ceegee Impex and Five River Foodstuff.

"With the target of Rs 500 crore gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first two years of operations, Paytm Mall has been setting up the team in these centres to leverage more opportunities and to carry out the trade across geography in a more efficient manner," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

JNU admin approves creation of JNU Alumni Endowment Fund

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday appealed to the varsity alumni to contribute to the JNU Alumni Endowment fund to achieve financial self-sufficiency. His appeal came after the varsitys Executive Counci...

Zimperium Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Staying Ahead of the Innovation Curve with its Mobile Threat Defence Solution

&#160;Based on its recent analysis of the European mobile threat defense MTD market, Frost Sullivan recognises Zimperium with the 2019 European Growth, Innovation Leadership Frost&#160;Radar Award. Zimperium focuses exclusively on mobile ...

Prada says puts off fashion show in Japan due to coronavirus

Italian fashion house Prada has put off a show in Japan in May due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, it said on Tuesday. Due to the current uncertainty related to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Prada Resort fashion show origin...

Unacademy eyes USD 300 mln recurring revenues in coming years

Education technology firm Unacademy expects to earn an annual recurring revenue of USD 250-300 million around Rs 1,789 crore to Rs 2,146 crore on the back of rise in paid subscribers and expansion of its offerings, according to a senior com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020