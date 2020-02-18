Left Menu
Development News Edition

Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation re-files for IPO to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, the single largest player in organised dining space, has refiled a fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:02 IST
Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation re-files for IPO to raise Rs 1,000 crore
The company pioneered the format of over-the-table barbeque concept in Indian restaurants. Image Credit: ANI

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, the single largest player in organised dining space, has refiled a fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares of Rs 275 and an offer for sale of up to 98.22 lakh equity shares. The company may consider doing a pre-IPO placement not exceeding Rs 150 crore, according to the DRHP.

Market sources said the issue size will be between Rs 1,000 crore to 1,200 crore. The proceeds will be utilised to repay an outstanding borrowing of Rs 205 crore in part or full and general corporate purposes. The promoters of Barbeque Nation are Sayaji Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani and Suchitra Dhanani and is backed by private equity investor CX Partners which made its first investment 2013 and again in 2015.

IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue. Up to 50 per cent of the offer will be available for allocation to qualified institutional buyers. Further, up to 15 per cent of the offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to non-institutional bidders and 35 per cent for allocation to retail individual bidders.

Since its earlier filing in August 2017, the fast-growing restaurant chain has opened up 59 new outlets and is currently operating 138 outlets across 78 cities across 24 states in India and 7 outlets in UAE, Oman and Malaysia. The company has seen 14.3 per cent compound annual growth rate increase in its in dining covers in India which has grown from 6.86 million in FY17 to 8.96 million in FY19, pillared by referrals and recommendations of customers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

New Zealands Ross Taylor will celebrate his 100th test in the series-opener against India this week and the veteran batsman says he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday. UPCOMINGSOCCER SOCC...

UPDATE 2-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted businessman Osman Kavala and eight others over their alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013, delivering a surprise ruling in a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups....

Egnyte Launches Next-Gen Content Services Platform for Businesses to Manage Risk and Accelerate Growth in the Content Critical Era

&#160;Egnyte, the leader in cloud content security and collaboration, today announced the launch of its next-generation content services platform, delivering a unified approach to content governance, privacy, compliance, and workflow automa...

Infrastructure is a catalyst for development: Governor

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday asserted that infrastructure is a catalyst fordevelopment. He said the government is committed to the developmentof the state by strengthening infrastructure. The Centre is very liberal in investing i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020