Left Menu
Development News Edition

To present first UK Budget on March 11 as scheduled: Chancellor Rishi Sunak

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:37 IST
To present first UK Budget on March 11 as scheduled: Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The UK government will present the Budget on March 11 as previously announced, the new Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday as he vowed to deliver the promises made by the Conservatives to the voters during the General Election. There had been much speculation that the Budget could be delayed after the 39-year-old son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy replaced Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid following his resignation last week.

Now it will go ahead as previously scheduled on March 11, he said. Sunak tweeted that he was "cracking on" with preparations" and would deliver the promises made to voters ahead of December's General Election won by the Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Cracking on with preparations for my first Budget on March 11. It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people – levelling up and unleashing the country's potential," he tweeted. During the weekend, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Budget plans were "well advanced", but Sunak "may want time".

He told the BBC: "The guy's only been in place for a few days. Let's give him a few days to decide on the date." Javid's shock resignation followed rumours of tensions between him and the prime minister's senior adviser Dominic Cummings.

After Javid stepped down, No 10 announced there would now be a joint team of economic advisers for both the new chancellor and prime minister. Sunak was Chief Secretary to the Treasury before taking over from Javid.

The MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, married to Murthy's daughter Akshata, first entered the UK Parliament in 2015 and has fast risen up the Conservative Party ranks as a staunch Brexiteer who had back Johnson's strategy to leave the European Union (EU). The Times reported on Tuesday that Prime Minister Johnson and Chancellor Sunak will meet for detailed budget talks for the first time on Wednesday.

They are considering cutting pension tax relief for higher earners and relaxing spending rules, the newspaper said. In the Conservatives' election manifesto, the party promised they would stick to a number of fiscal rules in government.

Javid's budget plans were understood to have been well developed. It was due to include a dramatic increase in spending on infrastructure but leave many day-to-day departmental budgets largely in place, cementing another five years of restrictions on welfare and local authority funding, The Guardian reported. But Sunak is likely to rewrite some of Javid's rules, relaxing budget constraints across a broader number of Whitehall departments, the paper reported.

However, he is under pressure from No 10 to consider taxes on wealthy Britons, including a possible mansion tax, to pay for some of the extra spending, it added. In his resignation letter, Javid told Prime Minister Johnson: "I would urge you to ensure the Treasury as an institution retains as much credibility as possible.

"The team there has impressed me with the energy and intellect they have brought to delivering the shifts in policy that I have led," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran oil projects reined in because of lack of funds -minister

Iran has had to reduce oil production projects because of a lack of funds and a drop in income from oil exports, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.All attacks are against us and the inco...

UPDATE 1-Trump blasts proposed restrictions on China trade, wants China to buy U.S. jet engines

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted proposed restrictions on trade with China and said national security cannot be used as an excuse to make it difficult for foreign countries to buy U.S. products.The series of tweets was an appa...

Body of tailor missing for 2 days found in Madanpur Dabas

The body of a 40-year-old man missing for two days was found in the Madanpur Dabas area here on Tuesday with injuries to the head and strangulation marks around the neck, police said. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar Gupta, a tai...

Maha: Fire at chemical firm in Thane rages on; none hurt

A major fire broke out at a chemical company located in an industrial area inMaharashtras Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, triggering explosion of drums filled with chemicals, officialssaid. No casualty was reported in the incide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020