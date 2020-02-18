HCL Tech to set up Global Delivery Centre in Connecticut

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will open a Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Hartford, Connecticut to offer digital transformation services to clients in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace, and defense industries. With the GDC, HCL will invest in the area and create local jobs with the help of a strong ecosystem regionally and at the state level, a statement said.

The first anchor client for GDC will be Stanley Black & Decker, a diversified global industrial that operates the world's largest tool company that signed a significant global agreement with HCL, it added. "The company will bring advanced digital capabilities and help transform Stanley Black & Decker's global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company's agility and ability to respond to emerging business needs," it said.

As part of the deal, HCL will ramp up to deploy 1,000 people globally for Stanley Black & Decker, it added. "We are excited to begin this partnership with Stanley Black & Decker, and this delivery centre will be a true testament to our collective vision for digital and transformative technologies for smart manufacturing," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President for MEGALT Verticals in US Ajay Bahl said.

