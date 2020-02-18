Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCL Tech to set up Global Delivery Centre in Connecticut

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:14 IST
HCL Tech to set up Global Delivery Centre in Connecticut

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will open a Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Hartford, Connecticut to offer digital transformation services to clients in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace, and defense industries. With the GDC, HCL will invest in the area and create local jobs with the help of a strong ecosystem regionally and at the state level, a statement said.

The first anchor client for GDC will be Stanley Black & Decker, a diversified global industrial that operates the world's largest tool company that signed a significant global agreement with HCL, it added. "The company will bring advanced digital capabilities and help transform Stanley Black & Decker's global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company's agility and ability to respond to emerging business needs," it said.

As part of the deal, HCL will ramp up to deploy 1,000 people globally for Stanley Black & Decker, it added. "We are excited to begin this partnership with Stanley Black & Decker, and this delivery centre will be a true testament to our collective vision for digital and transformative technologies for smart manufacturing," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President for MEGALT Verticals in US Ajay Bahl said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei to adopt thorough checks on patients to curb virus epidemic - Xinhua

The central Chinese province of Hubei will adopt more thorough and forceful measures to find patients with fever to further help contain the new coronavirus epidemic, the state media reported on Tuesday. Hubei will check records of all feve...

US, Taliban on verge of withdrawal deal: sources

Kabul, Feb 18 AFP The US and the Taliban, at war since 2001, are on the verge of agreeing a landmark withdrawal deal to be signed in Qatar, an insurgent source told AFP on Tuesday. An Afghan official suggested the deal could be inked on Feb...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 17

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...

UPDATE 2-Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsteins rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the MeToo movement. The New York jury of seven me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020