Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. blacklists Rosneft unit to choke off funds for Venezuela's Maduro government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:18 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. blacklists Rosneft unit to choke off funds for Venezuela's Maduro government
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RosneftEN)

The United States on Tuesday tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian oil firm Rosneft that President Donald Trump's administration has said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas Maduro's government. The sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury Department increase the pressure on Russia, which the United States sees as the main backer of Maduro's government. The Trump administration has accused the subsidiary, Rosneft Trading SA, of propping up the Venezuelan oil sector and actively evading American sanctions.

The United States also issued a general license allowing companies 90 days to wind down their transactions with the company, according to a notice on the Treasury Department's website. The action freezes any U.S.-held assets of the Geneva-based trading unit of the Russian oil giant and its chairman of the board of directors and president, Didier Casimiro.

The United States last year recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the OPEC nation's legitimate interim president and began ratcheting up sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Maduro's government. A year later, Maduro remains in power, backed by the military as well as Russia, China, and Cuba. "Rosneft Trading S.A. and its president brokered the sale and transport of Venezuelan crude oil," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "The United States is determined to prevent the looting of Venezuela's oil assets by the corrupt Maduro regime."

Rosneft declined to comment. The decision to sanction Rosneft Trading SA was cleared by Trump, a senior administration official said, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday discussed the issue with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich security conference in Germany.

"This is a reaction to the growing and increasingly central role of Rosneft in the affairs of Venezuela, particularly in the course of the last year," the official told reporters in a conference call. The United States has also reiterated its call to all companies in the world to cease business with the Maduro government and added that Tuesday's step was part of a wider campaign.

But it was unclear whether Tuesday's move will reduce export revenue flowing to Maduro's government, which continues to enjoy Moscow's backing in a standoff reminiscent of the Cold War. The United States has implemented a broad sanctions program against Maduro's government and has urged the armed forces to turn against him. Maduro has held on to power despite the country's economic crisis in large part because of support from the military. He accuses the United States of preparing an invasion.

Venezuela's military on Saturday held exercises that deployed civilian militia and armored vehicles in the capital Caracas and around the country, an effort by Maduro to show strength before the U.S. move to escalate sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei to adopt thorough checks on patients to curb virus epidemic - Xinhua

The central Chinese province of Hubei will adopt more thorough and forceful measures to find patients with fever to further help contain the new coronavirus epidemic, the state media reported on Tuesday. Hubei will check records of all feve...

US, Taliban on verge of withdrawal deal: sources

Kabul, Feb 18 AFP The US and the Taliban, at war since 2001, are on the verge of agreeing a landmark withdrawal deal to be signed in Qatar, an insurgent source told AFP on Tuesday. An Afghan official suggested the deal could be inked on Feb...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 17

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...

UPDATE 2-Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsteins rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the MeToo movement. The New York jury of seven me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020