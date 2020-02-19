Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI clears plan for dilution of promoters' shareholding in Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted final approval on the dilution of promoters' shareholding in the bank.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 12:32 IST
RBI clears plan for dilution of promoters' shareholding in Kotak Mahindra Bank
At 12:15 pm, the bank's stock was trading 1.12 pc higher at Rs 1,710 on BSE Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted final approval on the dilution of promoters' shareholding in the bank. This marks the end of a 13-month old dispute after the RBI had asked bank's Managing Director and Executive Chairman Uday Kotak to pare his stake to 15 per cent as part licensing guidelines.

On January 30, the bank said RBI had agreed to its plan to cut promoter stake to 26 per cent from the current 29.96 per cent over the next six months. The central bank said that after the stake reduction, the promoters will not purchase any further paid-up voting equity shares of the bank till the percentage of their shareholding reached 15 per cent of the bank or such higher percentage as may be permitted by the RBI in future.

"Further to our intimation dated January 30, the RBI has granted its final approval vide its letter dated February 18 in the matter relating to dilution of promoters' shareholding in the bank," it said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges. According to RBI norms, a bank needs to bring down its promoter shareholding to 40 per cent in the first three years after starting operations. After that, the bank needs to bring down its promoter shareholding to 20 per cent in 10 years and 15 per cent in 15 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon will invite eight firms to bid to be financial adviser -source

Lebanon will invite eight firms to bid to be its financial adviser as it studies all options on its sovereign debt, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.The invitation for bids does not mean Lebanon decided on restructuring b...

TN CM announces 50 per cent subsidy for ''Ulemas'' to buy two-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a 50 per cent subsidy forUlemas to buy new two-wheelers and doubled their pension by increasing the payout to Rs 3,000 from the present Rs 1,500.Making a statement in the Assemb...

Wajahat Habibullah to meet SC-appointed interlocutors today, to persuade Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear road

Former Chief Information Commissioner CIC Wajahat Habibullah on Wednesday will meet interlocutors who have been appointed by the Supreme Court to talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh area and to convince them to hold the agitation at an alter...

China revokes three Wall Street Journal press cards over 'Sick Man' headline

Beijing, Feb 19 AFP China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press cards of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing, decrying an editorial headline published earlier this month by the US newspaper as racist.Chinese foreign ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020