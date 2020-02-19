500 agitators buy tickets to board train

The railways was in for a pleasant surprise when around 500 people who came to

Bhubaneswar from Dhenkanal to attend a rally bought tickets to board a train, a railway official said on Wednesday.

People travelling to attend a public meeting hardly purchase tickets in any part of the country.

"Those passengers from Dhenkanal have set a good example for others. Their leader came to Bhubaneswar railway

station and requested the authorities to provide them with more time to board the train," the official said.

The agitators, who were mostly tribal people, purchased 500 general tickets for Puri-Angul MEMU train to

reach from Bhubaneswar to Dhenkanal on Tuesday, he said.

