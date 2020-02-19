Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari to hold bilateral dialogue with Swedish counterpart at global road-safety meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 14:31 IST
Gadkari to hold bilateral dialogue with Swedish counterpart at global road-safety meet

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who is representing India in a global road safety event in Sweden will hold bilateral dialogue with his Swedish counterpart for infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, the government said on Wednesday. The Road Transport and Highways Minister is in Sweden to represent India at the "3rd High Level Global Conference on Road Safety for Achieving Global Goals 2030” being held in Stockholm from February 19-20.

During his stay in Stockholm, Gadkari will have bilateral dialogue with his Swedish counterpart for infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg, Minister for Business, Industry & Innovation Ibrahim Baylan and also with the British Minister for Road Safety Baroness Vere. Gadkari will also hold talks with the World Bank Vice President (South Asia) Hart Schafer, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

Also on Gadkari's itinerary will be a Sweden-India Transportation Safety and Innovation Partnership meeting to be attended by a number of CEOs. Swedish and Indian businesses are likely to exchange several MOUs on this occasions.

Gadkari on Wednesday visited the Swedish Logistics Automotive manufacturer 'Volvo' in Gothenburg. The Minister was accompanied by Ambassador of Sweden in India Klas Molin. Volvo is one of the world's largest manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, construction equipment, buses and heavy-duty diesel engines as well as a leading supplier of marine and industrial engines.

The objective of the two-day conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community's commitment to safer roads. Leaders from participating countries will draw up a roadmap for reaching the United Nation's goal set under the UN Decade of Action of reducing road crashes by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed to allay VAR criticism

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger will attempt to make a major change to the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR. Wenger, who was mana...

I understood the meaning of patriarchy after I started working: Taapsee Pannu

Growing up in an environment where she could question anything and everything, the true meaning of patriarchy came home to her only when she started working in Bollywood, says actor Taapsee Pannu, whose latest Thappad closely examines the i...

India awarded hosting rights of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

India will host the 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup as the sports continental body on Tuesday awarded the showpiece to the country with an aim to maximize the promotion of the game. India was awarded the tournament by the Asian Football Confedera...

Tiger Shroff drops wedding song 'Bhankas' from 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dropped the peppy wedding song Bhankas from his upcoming action-thriller flick Baaghi 3. The song is a recreated version of Ek Aankh Maru from 1984 film Tohfa that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020