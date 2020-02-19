Bengaluru,Feb 19(PTI) Following are today''s
Commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-4500: Medium 4100-4800: Jowar
2500-3000: Jaggery Cube 3900-4200: Jaggery ball 4200-4600: Coriander Seed 7500-12000: Chillies fine 14000-16000: Potato
Big 1800-2000: Medium 1400-1800: Onion Big 2400-2600: Medium 2000-2300: Small 1000-1700: Tamarind 7000-8000: Garlic
12000-15000: Horsegram 2800-3200: Wheat 3200-3800: Turmeric 7000-11500: Turdhal 7600-9100: Greengramdhal 9600-11000: Black
gramdhal 8500-12500: Bengal Gramdhal 5100-5600: Mustard 5000-5900: Gingely 13000-14000: Sugar 3450-3550: Groundnut
Seed 8000-8700: Copra 12500-13400. Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil (10kg):
1530-2100 Gingely oil: 1500-2000 Ghee(5kg): 4300-5100.
