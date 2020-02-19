Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanofi joins hands with US govt to expedite development of coronavirus vaccine

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:20 IST
Sanofi joins hands with US govt to expedite development of coronavirus vaccine

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine division of French pharma major Sanofi, on Wednesday said it will leverage its previous development work for a SARS vaccine to develop a potential vaccine for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease). As part of the initiative, the company said it will collaborate with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

"Addressing a global health threat such as this newest coronavirus is going to take a collaborative effort, which is why we are working with BARDA to quickly advance a potential vaccine candidate," Global Head of Vaccines at Sanofi David Loew said in a statement. While the company is lending its expertise where possible, it believes the collaboration with BARDA may provide the most meaningful results in protecting the public from this latest outbreak, he added.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease due to novel coronavirus. In late-2002, the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) coronavirus emerged and then largely disappeared by 2004.

Sanofi plans to further investigate an advanced pre-clinical SARS vaccine candidate that could protect against COVID-19. The company said it will use its recombinant DNA platform to produce a 2019 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The recombinant technology produces an exact genetic match to proteins found on the surface of the virus. "Emerging global health threats like the 2019 novel coronavirus require a rapid response," BARDA Director Rick A Bright said.

He further said: "By expanding our partnership with Sanofi Pasteur and leveraging a licensed recombinant vaccine platform, we hope to speed development of a vaccine candidate to protect against a new virus.” In December 2019, Sanofi had also entered into an agreement with BARDA to establish facilities in the US for the sustainable production of an adjuvanted recombinant vaccine for use in the event of an influenza pandemic and based on the same technology platform that will be used for the COVID-19 programme.

So far, around 2,000 people, mainly in mainland China, have lost their lives after falling sick due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Mussels 'cooked alive' in balmy New Zealand ocean

Wellington, Feb 19 AFP Up to half a million mussels were effectively cooked in the wild in unusually balmy waters on the New Zealand coast in a massive die-off that marine experts have linked to climate change. The dead molluscs were found ...

School building blown up by Naxals in Bihar's Gaya

A portion of a school building in Bihars Gaya district was blown up by the Naxals on Tuesday night, police said. The ultras used an IED improvised explosive device to blow up the building in Sondaha village under Bankey Bazar Block of Gaya ...

Weinstein trial jurors to resume deliberations after his lawyer came under fire

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsteins rape trial is expected to continue deliberations on Wednesday, a day after the presiding judge took the former Hollywood producers lead defense lawyer to task for writing an opinion pi...

Weinstein's legal problems extend beyond New York criminal trial

A New York jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the rape trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Regardless of the verdict, Weinsteins legal problems are far from over.The producer of Shakespeare in Love and The English Patie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020