Ford launches BS-VI compliant Figo, Freestyle, Aspire models

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:37 IST
Image Credit: Flickr/JeepersMedia

US auto major Ford on Wednesday launched BS-VI compliant versions of its compact car models Figo, Freestyle and Aspire in India, priced between Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). All three models will come in both petrol and diesel engine options of 1.2 litre and 1.5 litre respectively, Ford India said in a statement.

While BS-VI compliant compact hatchback Figo is priced between Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 7.85 lakh, compact sedan Aspire is tagged from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.34 lakh. On the other hand, the company said its new compact utility vehicle Freestyle comes in a price range of Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh.

The company said it will offer its mobility and connectivity solution, FordPassTM, as a standard feature across all BS-VI compliant Ford cars and the three models will have this feature too. Commenting on the launch, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, "We have been working relentlessly to make our products surprisingly affordable – both at the point of sale and service. Thanks to increased localization and alignment of features, we have been able to keep the prices virtually unchanged, thereby passing on the benefits to consumers directly."

The company said its 2020 Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire lineup will offer standard three year or 100,000 km factory warranty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

