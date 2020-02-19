MUMBAI, FEB 19 (PTI)DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 25500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 19500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 32870.00 Castor Extr. 4150.00OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 5650.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 7350.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 8900.00 Gr Javas 70/80 8750.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 8300.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5200.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10500.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 10300.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9800.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9500.00 Sunflower Seed 4500.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5400.00 Castorseed Bombay 4040.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad -OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1130.00 Kardi Expeller 1000.00 Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 805.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 870.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 820.00 Refined Palm Oil 785.00 Soyabean Ref. 820.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 860.00 Rapeseed Exp. 830.00 Copra white 1380.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 820.00 Linseed 880.00 Castor Comm. 838.00 F.S.G. 848.00 F.S.G.Kandla 828.00 Mowra - Neem 1050.00 Karanji 800.00 All above rates are net of GST

Oilcakes:-Groundnut Expeller Oilcake Rd (per met.tonne50%)RS.28,500/-Kardi Expeller Oilcake Rd(per2 metric tonnes) : UNQTD

Groundnut Extraction (per metric tonne) : UNQTD------------------PTI MUMSSB SSB

