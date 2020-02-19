Left Menu
Impetus Technologies India Recognized Among Top 20 'Dream Companies to Work for 2020'

NEW DELHI, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World HRD Congress®, a globally recognized body in the field of Human Resources, recently recognized Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. among the Top 20 'Dream Companies to Work For in India 2020' during a ceremony held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai on February 16, 2020.

On this recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment said, "At Impetus, we co-create the 'World of Possibilities' and an environment that ensures the realisation of those possibilities. We are blessed with highly talented and enterprising partners as our people. Their dedication and commitment have allowed us to achieve this distinction. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the other companies that have made it to the list."

The culture of ownership, innovation, collaboration, and celebration differentiates Impetus and has enabled them to attract talent across the country. It has also been recognized among Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work For, and among Top 50 Companies with Great Managers in 2019.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises through deep data awareness, data integration and advanced data analytics. Our products and services are designed to empower the real-time data driven enterprise, to help our clients win in the modern world of digital transformation.

ImpImpetus is proud to partner with such Fortune 100 clients. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada.

About World HRD Congress

World HRD Congress, a globally recognized body with footprints across 90+ countries and stalwarts from the field of Human Resources, releases a list on recognized organizations each year. The evaluation is based on cardinal segments such as the organization's policies, work-life balance, gender equality, health initiatives, learning and development opportunities, and a high-performance culture of open communication.

