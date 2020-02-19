Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad receives the prestigious AACSB International accreditation

ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad has received the coveted accreditation from AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:08 IST
ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad receives the prestigious AACSB International accreditation
ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Feb 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad has received the coveted accreditation from AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International). So far only 874 institutions across 56 countries and territories have received AACSB accreditation around the world. IBS Hyderabad now joins the exclusive leagues comprising less than 5 per cent of Business Schools globally that are accredited by AACSB. Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally.

"We congratulate ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad and Prof Venkata Seshaiah Sakalya, Director and head of the business school, on earning accreditation, and applaud the entire IBS, Hyderabad team, including the administration, faculty, staff, and students, for their roles in earning this respected honour", said Stephanie M Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB International. "AACSB Accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning", added Stephanie.

"ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad's commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of the IBS, Hyderabad to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact on their institution, both locally and globally", she added.

"This accreditation helped IBS, Hyderabad on the quality journey towards excellence by further nurturing the teaching, research, institutional development, community development, and knowledge sharing (TRICK) approach. This recognition paves the way for the school's internationalization. I believe that excellence is a continuing journey. We need to be at it in every academic cycle, every institutional initiative, and in every single career that we build for our students. We hope to sustain excellence not only for ourselves but also for all the stakeholders", said Prof Venkata Seshaiah. AACSB accreditation provides a framework of 15 international standards against which business schools around the world assess the quality of their educational services.

These standards ensure continuous improvement and provide the focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate, and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with first-rate, future-focused business education. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CBI vs CBI: Court raps probe agency for not conducting psychological, lie detector tests on Asthana

A Delhi court rapped the CBI on Wednesday for not conducting psychological and lie detector tests on its former special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit. Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwa...

Libya's Serraj says talk about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events

Libyas internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Wednesday talking about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events on the ground amid ongoing shelling from eastern factions trying to take Tripoli.There...

UPDATE 2-Britain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser

The European Union flagged to Britain long before it left the bloc that any future free trade deal would have to come with a commitment from London to uphold fair competition, a senior EU adviser said on Wednesday. Britain left the EU in Ja...

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

NITI Aayog is organizing Sustainable Development Goals SDG Conclave 2020 Partnerships, Cooperation and Development of North Eastern States in Guwahati, in association with the North Eastern Council, Government of Assam, Tata Trusts, United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020