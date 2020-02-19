Foundation laid for multi-purpose complex in Bengaluru

The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) on Wednesday said a foundation stone has

been laid for a multi-purpose complex near Kempegowda International Airporthere.

"We at CWC have come up with the warehouse suitable for storage of commercial and industrial products in KIADB IT

Park, Devanahalli, Bengaluru in order to cope with trend and to boost the commercial sector there by helping in growth of

economy," CWC chairman D V Prasad said. This plot is spread over 14.20 acres and separate

projects will come up in phases, he was quoted as saying in a press release.

In the first phase, CWC will offer storage upto 4.5 lakh sq ft. In the second phase, it may offer a total of 8

lakh sq ft by constructing a 20 storey-building for data warehousing in 40,000 sq ft commercial office space related

with logistics and data warehousing, he further said. After this new storage facility is fully operational,

it would generate employment for over 1,000 people. Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a premier

warehousing agency of the government of India, provides warehousing and logistics services to a wide variety of

products ranging from agricultural produce to sophisticated industrial and commercial products.

CWC is operating 421 warehouses with a storage capacity of 101.1 million tonnes across the country and 23

warehouses with storage capacity of 4.72 lakh tonnes in Karnataka region and expanding further, the release said.

