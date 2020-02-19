Lebanon banking association: foreign funds ready to negotiate debt rescheduling

Lebanon's banking association (ABL) said on Wednesday that foreign investment funds were ready to negotiate a rescheduling of the country's debt, which includes a $1.2 bln Eurobond maturing on March 9.

ABL chairman Salim Sfeir said the government must hold talks with bondholders if it intends to reschedule debt, "especially foreign investment funds which have so far shown readiness to negotiate."

