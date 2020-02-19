Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon banking association: foreign funds ready to negotiate debt rescheduling

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:59 IST
Lebanon banking association: foreign funds ready to negotiate debt rescheduling
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's banking association (ABL) said on Wednesday that foreign investment funds were ready to negotiate a rescheduling of the country's debt, which includes a $1.2 bln Eurobond maturing on March 9.

ABL chairman Salim Sfeir said the government must hold talks with bondholders if it intends to reschedule debt, "especially foreign investment funds which have so far shown readiness to negotiate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

NCLAT rejects IFCI plea, says can't seek fresh insolvency against guarantor

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has dismissed the insolvency plea filed by IFCI against ACCIL Hospitality, a corporate guarantor of debt-ridden steel products maker Asian Colour Coated Ispat. The tribunal observed that cre...

Ashu, Aditya, Hardeep win bronze as Indian wrestlers bag 5 medals from Greco-Roman in Asian C'ships

Ashu, Aditya Kundu and Hardeep won a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories as Indian wrestlers bagged five medals in Greco-Roman events of the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Wednesday. While Ashu won a bronze in in ...

Nepal editors condemn China's embassy; say they're fully committed to practising 'freedom of press'

Nepals senior journalists on Wednesday condemned the Chinese embassys recent remarks critical of a leading daily over its coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, saying the statement has stepped over diplomatic decorum. A group of 16 senior e...

Cancer patient gives birth from eggs matured, frozen in lab

Fertility doctors in France have announced the birth of the first baby to be born to a cancer patient from an immature egg that was matured in the laboratory, frozen, then thawed and fertilised five years later. A recent paper in the leadin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020