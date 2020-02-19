Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Dept of Pharma asks DGFT to restrict export of 12 drug ingredients, formulations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:46 IST
Coronavirus: Dept of Pharma asks DGFT to restrict export of 12 drug ingredients, formulations

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has asked the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to issue orders restricting export of 12 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an office memorandum. The APIs and formulations include common antibiotics and vitamins.

A high-level committee formed by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the chemicals and fertilisers ministry to monitor supply of raw materials for drugs from China has recommended restrictions on export of these items. The 12 APIs and formulations include antibiotics such as Choramphenicol, Neomycin, Metronidazole and Vitamins B1, B12, B6 along with progesterone, among others.

"The Government of India is closely monitoring the supply of APIs/intermediates/Key starting materials (KSMs) which are imported from China and effect of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China on their supply. "The Committee after examining the situation has recommended to impose restrictions on the export of 12 APIs and formulations...till further orders," Deputy Secretary at Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry M K Bhardwaj said in the letter to the DGFT.

China accounted for 67.56 per cent of India's total imports of bulk drugs and drug intermediates at USD 2,405.42 million in 2018-19. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met the representatives of various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, electronics and IT hardware, solar, auto, surgical equipments, and paints, to review the situation following the outbreak of the deadly virus in China.

She said the government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry. Describing pharma, chemical and solar equipment sectors as the worst affected, the finance minister said disruptions are visible in these segments due to delays in shipment.

She also said there were no reports of shortage of medicines or medical equipment. According to official sources, Indian drugmakers have informed the high-level committee that they presently have stocks for the next two to three months.

There has been no supply of APIs from the neighbouring country for the last 20-25 days, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - Mehr news agency

Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shiite city of Qom, the head of the citys University of Medical Sciences told Mehr news agency on Wednesday.Two Iranians, who tested positive earl...

UPDATE 1-80-yr-old U.S. couple smiles through virus quarantine in Japan

Two elderly American passengers, quarantined in Japan with the new coronavirus, learned on Wednesday they were still carrying the virus even after their expected quarantine period had ended.Their reaction a shrug and grin. Clyde and Renee S...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-City CEO says allegations untrue and "about politics"

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says the allegations made against his club, which have led to a two year ban from European football by UEFA, are untrue and politically motivated. UEFA ruled on Friday that City had committed s...

Russian MPs call for relaxing rules on Nazi symbols

Moscow, Feb 19 AFP Russian lawmakers have voted to lift a legal ban on displays of Nazi symbols like swastikas as long as they are not intended to promote fascist ideology. Currently the public display of Nazi symbols along with logos of ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020