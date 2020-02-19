No impact on investment due to slowdown: ONGC chief
State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation on Wednesday said its investments have not been
affected due to slowdown in the country's economy. Speaking to reporters here, ONGC Chairman and Managing
Director Shashi Shanker said the investment of the company are long-term and take time to yield profits.
"Our investments are long-term and it takes long for them to yield profits but our fundamentals are very strong
both in oil and natural gas and we are progressing well," he said.
ONGC has always been a profit making compay with government stake of 62 per cent and it has made large-scale
foreign investments in Middle East, different countries of Africa and even in Venezuela.
Asked whether the current economic slowdown has affected its investments, he said, "Economic situation has not
impacted our investment. We have had Rs 1.5 lakh crore capital investment in last five years with nearly Rs 30,000 crore
additional investment every year. Speaking on the the company's share price fall, he
said it might have happened due to adverse environment for companies dealing with fossil fuels.
"A recent study showed that oil and gas company shares are at 10 year low across all companies. In 2019-20, some
international companies suffered loss," the CMD said. One of reasons responsible for the share price decline
might be the successive ETF, Shanker said. He said, the the company has given exploration drive
for augmenting gas reserve in Tripura. Tripura now produces 31 per cent of onshore gas
production in the country and 4.6 per cent of total natural gas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
