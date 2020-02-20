PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Metro Bank's interim boss Dan Frumkin to take top job permanently https://on.ft.com/37IcdA4 Diageo agrees $5m SEC fine over hidden sales https://on.ft.com/38OU8C8

Laura Ashley grabs funding lifeline as it battles to survive https://on.ft.com/2vRc1la Overview

Metro Bank Plc announced on Wednesday that interim Chief Executive Officer Dan Frumkin will take over the CEO role on a permanent basis. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined Diageo Plc $5 million as penalty to settle charges it failed to make required disclosures related to the shipments of unneeded products by its North American unit to distributors.

Clothing and furnishing retailer Laura Ashley announced on Wednesday it should be able to use funds from its existing working capital facility to meet immediate funding needs following discussions with Wells Fargo & Co and Malaysian group MUI Asia. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.