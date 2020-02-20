Left Menu
Development News Edition

''Long association with Bengal'': UBI stakeholders fear losing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 10:44 IST
''Long association with Bengal'': UBI stakeholders fear losing

Stakeholders, including customers and shareholders, of the United Bank of India (UBI)

have expressed their disappointment over the government's decision to not retain the identity of the age-old lender in

the proposed merged entity, an official said on Thursday. The Centre has announced that the Punjab National Bank

(PNB), the UBI and the Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) will be merged to create the second-largest lender in the country

after the State Bank of India (SBI). The amalgamated entity with PNB being designated as

the anchor bank is expected to be operational on April 1. "The UBI has a long association with the history of

Bengal. It was called the Comilla Banking Corporation, established in 1914. Later, it became the United Bank of India

Limited in 1950 with the amalgamation of three other banks with the lender.

"During nationalisation of banks in 1969, it was renamed United Bank of India," the UBI official told PTI.

Since the UBI has long ties with Bengal, removing its identity from the merged entity has made the stakeholders

disenchanted, the official said. After the announcement of the merger in August 2019,

UBI has been pressing for a new name and logo to retain its identity in the merged entity.

"We have to accept the fait accompli. We can pursue up to a certain point," the official said.

The PNB recently said that there is no proposal to change the name of the bank after the merger.

Asked about the status of the merger, the UBI official said, "We are awaiting the government notification for it. The

Cabinet has to take a call on the merger. We are waiting for the Cabinet approval." PTI dc BDC

SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Question papers of Manipur class 11 board exams leaked

The Manipur state education board cancelled the class 11 final exams after question papers of atleast five subjects were leaked, a senior official said on Thursday.Question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Manipuri were leak...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears grip South Korean city; China reports drop in new infections

Coronavirus fears spread to South Korea on Thursday where the mayor of the countrys fourth-largest city urged residents to stay indoors after a spike in infections linked to a church congregation, while China reported a sharp drop in new ca...

Two Nigerians arrested for staying without valid documents in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerians, who were staying without any valid visa or other documents on Thursday. They were arrested under NDPS Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from the Dwarka area of New Delhi.Police have arr...

SC agrees to hear Karnataka govt's plea against HC order in DGP case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of the Karnataka government challenging issuance of non-bailable warrants against its Director General of Police by the high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020