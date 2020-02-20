Sterlite Technologies shares jump over 7 pc

Shares of Sterlite Technologies surged over 7 per cent on Thursday after the company received orders worth Rs 1,500 crore. The stock opened at Rs 111 and gained 7.2 per cent to touch a high of Rs 119 on the BSE. Later, it was trading at Rs 115.65 per unit, up 4.19 per cent.

On the NSE, the scrip rose as much as 6.97 per cent to Rs 118.80. It was trading 3.96 per cent higher at Rs 115.45. The company on Wednesday said it has won orders worth Rs 1,500 crore.

"These orders have ranged from continued business development in its core areas of optical connectivity solutions and network services to emerging areas such as software virtualisation," the company said in a BSE filing. Sterlite Technologies is into the business of end-to-end data network solutions. It designs and deploys high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks.

