Play and win big on leading Fantasy Cricket platform FanFight

• Winning on FanFight is 20x higher than other platforms

• FanFight uses data analytics and other AI techniques to increase the chances of players winning more • Mr. Sek Sabiruddin won Rs. 1 Lakh and OnePlus 7T Pro mobile set in the recent match of India Vs. New Zealand

Mumbai, February 20, 2020 – FanFight launches a campaign #Play and win Big#. When a player comes to FanFight with a very minimal contribution of as low as Rs. 39 and can win Rs. 1 lakh and more, what are you waiting for?

Mr. Sek Sabiruddin from Bengaluru won 1 Lakh prize money by just Joining with Rs.39 on FanFight’s Mega contest. He also won a dream mobile set OnePlus 7T Pro by Joining with just Rs.5 in Gadget pool contest in the recent match of India Vs New Zealand.

FanFight uses data analytics and other AI techniques to increase the chances of players winning on the platform by ensuring that the users are competing against equally skilled players. For example, FanFight identifies new users on its platform and ensures that they play against users who also fall in the same pool. This ensures fairness in playing fantasy cricket.

Akhil Suhag, Founder & CEO never misses a chance to interact with players. The CEO personally distributing prizes to winners & this has build a strong relationship between the users & the portal.

FanFight was started by ISB alumni Akhil Suhag, to cater to fans of popular games in India like Cricket, Football and Kabaddi. The current subscribers base on the platform is more than 6 million and the company is targeting to achieve 10 million subscribers by end of 2020 IPL season.

FanFight distinguishes itself from other platforms by not only offering daily cash prizes, but also enables fast cash withdrawal and a chance to compete with one’s friends. It uses the most advanced technology and ensures the shortest lag between the live game and updates the players on their potential wins.

Commenting on the development Mr. Akhil Suhag, CEO, FanFight said that, “It is really heartening to see how FanFight has grown. It is a platform for players to celebrate with the entire cricket community; and while exhibiting their skills, enjoy the biggest cash prizes too.”

Commenting on winning the prize, Mr. Sek Sabiruddin winner of T20I contest said, “I am delighted to win prizes on FanFight. I am a Chef by profession and it shows that anyone from any field can play fantasy cricket on this platform and win prizes regularly. My experience on this platform is that, the chances of winning prizes is very high on FanFight. Keeping track of players performances helped me pick my winning XI. Playing on FanFight is easy and it has a commendable user interface & the features on the platform are better than other available platforms.”

About FanFight online fantasy gaming platform:

FanFight was founded by ISB alumni Mr. Akhil Suhag in 2016. It currently has a player base of more than 6 million and has emerged as one of the fastest growing fantasy cricket gaming platforms. FanFight is designed with lots of simplicity so that everyone can play on this platform for good gaming experience and win money too. Players can also play Football and Kabaddi on the platform as the popularity of these two games has been on the rise in India in the last couple of years.

