Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss asset manager GAM steps up cost savings under new CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 12:53 IST
Swiss asset manager GAM steps up cost savings under new CEO

GAM Holding's new Chief Executive Peter Sanderson said on Thursday the Swiss asset manager aims to step up cost-cutting measures and touch an operating margin of 30% in two years. A strategy update unveiled by Sanderson targeted cost savings of 40 million Swiss francs ($40.7 million), compared with the 2019 exit run rate of 40 million francs, but did not cite specific measures on how to achieve this.

The company declined to comment on how many jobs might get slashed. GAM had said last month it expected to break even for 2019 as performance fees improved, although it saw a sharp outflow of assets in the aftermath of a row with its former star fund manager.

The Swiss company called a truce with manager Tim Haywood last year after months of wrangling over his sacking, drawing a line under a saga that hammered its stocks. The embattled asset manager, which employed around 850 people in 14 countries as of September, said it aims for underlying pre-tax profit of 100 million francs under its new strategy.

Last year, GAM posted underlying profit before taxes, excluding non-recurring and acquisition-related items, of 10.5 million Swiss francs, down from 126.7 million francs in 2018. This was driven mostly by a drop in assets under management (AuM) to 48.4 billion francs at the end of 2019, from 56.1 billion francs in the prior year.

The drop in AuM was "primarily driven by net outflows of 11.1 billion francs across capabilities" and the sale of precious metal funds, only partially offset by net positive market and foreign exchange movements of 5.3 billion francs, the company said on Thursday. GAM proposed omitting a dividend and said its group management board would get no bonuses for 2019.

($1 = 0.9839 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Goa ZP polls: EC awaiting govt notification on reservation

The Goa State Election Commission is still waiting for a notification from the Pramod Sawantgovernment on reservation of constituencies to announce the schedule for the Zilla Parishad elections.The commission has already written to the Goa ...

Kylie Jenner's trademarking spree foiled by clothing company

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner who has a habit of going on trademark filing, may finally be thwarted in her attempts to stake a legal claim to the entire English language. According to Page Six, Jenner had applied to pick up a bunch of trademark...

Fearing infection, residents protest coronavirus evacuees landing in Ukraine

Residents in central Ukraine protested the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from Chinas Hubei province on Thursday, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there was no danger.Protesters from th...

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June: Report

The cascading effect of coronavirus epidemic might cause a drag of about a percentage point on global GDP growth, if the containment is delayed beyond June, a report said in Thursday. According to the report by Dun Bradstreet, the outbreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020