Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tantra Treatments and all about spiritual bliss

AAdi's Tantra Studio is the first authorised platform for truly talented practitioners for spiritual treatments in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 14:44 IST
Tantra Treatments and all about spiritual bliss
Tantra Studio. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 20 (ANI/Digpu): AAdi's Tantra Studio is the first authorised platform for truly talented practitioners for spiritual treatments in India. Tantra has always been a touch therapy and the meditative sessions with breathing exercises and chakra practices. Incepted in 2010, AAdi's Studio started a candid and authentic treatment for all the tantra seekers.

Tantra Treatments are mental wellness program which lies on the principle of Geophysical science of magnetism. According to studies, it has been established that all emotions are controlled by hormones. In Tantra Treatments, a therapist touches specific points of your body and arouses your blood pressure to a targeted level and pushes it over to the hormonal release points to regulate it. After each session, effects remain from six months to 18 months if taken as per directives and principals.

Tantra aims to use various techniques such as deep breathing, relaxation, connecting exercises to help drop you into reality to truly see, feel and experience the sensation in the body, senses and energy. There are seven main principles within Tantra which tantric massage aims to incorporate. These principles are Surrender, Awareness, Movement, Breath, Sound, Intention, and Acceptance.

Do you need Tantra Treatment and spiritual healing? You need Tantra Treatment and healing if-

1. You sense you are not breathing well and want to find out what is wrong and how to fix it. 2. You feel exhausted and want a natural way to energize yourself.

3. You have a lack of focus, have problems with memory or concentration. 4. You want to remain youthful, rejuvenate, stay healthy, and stave off the oxidative stress of everyday life.

5. You want to feel more centred, more balanced. 6. You suffer from symptoms of anxiety or depression.

7. You lead a stressful life and are worried about the effect of constant stress on your mind and body. 8. You want to meditate but have failed badly in the past.

Tantra course - series of sessions and benefits Tantra has never been a single session but it is a course which can be completed in a set of seven sessions. It removes negative energy and fills positive energy in your body, which helps you to see your routine problems as a simple puzzle which you will enjoy solving.

Tantra is done through a feathery-light touch which gives you immense pleasure of your body. It activates maximum cells of your body to feel the lavish soul. It has been proved the best naturopathy to heal when all other methods go failed. 1. Mental Wellness -

If you have been feeling unwell lately, Tantra has been proved a quick remedy to be mentally stabilized. AAdi's experts will treat you accordingly with therapy. 2. Stress Relief -

Consistently high levels of stress can lead to conditions such as hypertension, stroke, diabetes, chronic pain, and heart attacks. AAdi's experts can neutralize the physical, mental, and emotional symptoms of stress. 3. Spiritual Training -

Spiritual training is the performance of activities undertaken to induce spiritual experiences and cultivating spiritual development. Our experts at AAdi's Tantra Studio can train you to reach, understand and enhance your spirituality. 4. Chakra Balancing -

Chakra balancing is the process through which the energy of the chakras is brought to a well-functioning and harmonious state. Your palms have the keys to reflect the universe and its energy. Every pore and cavity have its effects on your mental wellness. The goal behind all Tantra spiritual practices is to reach a place of balance between spirit, body, earth and health, universality and grounding. Let the experts at AAdi's Tantra Studio help you in balancing its effects and working.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Americans trust U.S. govt to handle coronavirus outbreak, poll shows

More than three in four Americans say they are very confident or somewhat confident in the U.S. federal governments ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak, a Gallup poll has found, a higher level of confidence than in previous health scar...

Har govt committed to secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas water: Guv Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to secure the states legitimate share of surplus Ravi Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Arya made the remark ...

Tunnel-boring work for E-W Metro to recommence soon: Official

Work for the citys East-West Metro corridor, which had come to a halt following an accidentlast year, will recommence soon, a senior KMRC official here said on Thursday.Tunnel-boring work was put on hold after a machine hit an aquifer on Au...

INSIGHT-'Hit with a truck' - How Iran's missiles inflicted brain injury on U.S. troops

In the wee hours of Jan. 8, Tehran retaliated over the U.S. killing of Irans most powerful general by bombarding the al-Asad air base in Iraq.Among the 2,000 troops stationed there was U.S. Army Specialist Kimo Keltz, who recalls hearing a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020