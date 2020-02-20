Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares dip on weak corporate earnings, virus risks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:10 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares dip on weak corporate earnings, virus risks
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares eased from record highs on Thursday, as a raft of disappointing earnings added to fears about the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak after research suggested it was more contagious than previously thought. The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 0.3%, led by a 1.2% fall in insurance stocks after Swiss Re posted a lower-than-expected annual profit. The reinsurer's shares dropped 4.2% to a two-week low.

A 4.6% fall for Spain's Telefonica weighed on the benchmark index after the telecoms group said one-off charges in Mexico and Argentina hurt its annual profit. The stock was also the biggest decliner in the Spanish bourse.

Joining a growing list of companies to put a number on the impact from the coronavirus epidemic, Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM SA forecast an earnings hit of as much as 200 million euros ($216 million) by April. Its shares fell by 6.5%. Although recent figures have pointed to a slowdown in the outbreak in China, new cases in South Korea have rattled global equity markets and sparked fears that the virus might be harder to contain.

Analysts said European equity investors were in a wait-and watch mode ahead of flash readings of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on manufacturing activity in the eurozone, due on Friday. "You've got the manufacturing PMIs tomorrow, which is probably the most important figure this week because they may show the early impact of the coronavirus on demand and the supply chain," said Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex.

While traders foresee a short-term hit to the Chinese economy from the health crisis, expectations of a pickup in growth from the second quarter have kept equity markets near record highs. The benchmark STOXX 600 index has bounced back from a slight dip in January and is on course for its best monthly gain in a year.

Among other individual movers, Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta AB slid to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after reporting quarterly operating profit growth below estimates and a fall in new orders in the United States. French insurer AXA fell 3.1% as it lowered 2020 profit guidance for its companies-focused XL unit and named a new boss for the division. The stock was among the biggest drags on the benchmark index.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Urge Rajasthan govt to take immediate action: Rahul Gandhi on Nagaur incident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to take immediate action in the Nagaur incident, where two Dalit men were brutally tortured for alleged theft.The recent video of two young Dalit men b...

Court summons Barua, Chauhan

The internal wrangling in Bengal Chess Association BCA took a legal twist after summon notices were to Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua and secretary of All India Chess Federation AICF Bharat Singh Chauhan for libel and slander against Atanu Lahi...

Americans trust U.S. govt to handle coronavirus outbreak, poll shows

More than three in four Americans say they are very confident or somewhat confident in the U.S. federal governments ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak, a Gallup poll has found, a higher level of confidence than in previous health scar...

Har govt committed to secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas water: Guv Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to secure the states legitimate share of surplus Ravi Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Arya made the remark ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020