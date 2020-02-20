BOJ paying maximum attention to coronavirus impact on econ, prices - Kuroda quoted by official

The Bank of Japan is paying maximum attention to impact from the coronavirus outbreak on Japan's economy and prices as volatility remains high in global markets, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was quoted as saying by a government official.

Concerns about the spreading new virus outbreak has strengthened risk aversion among investors since January, causing big swings in financial markets around the world, Kuroda was quoted as telling government officials.

Kuroda made the remarks at a meeting of cabinet ministers and government officials after the Cabinet Office issued its monthly economic report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.